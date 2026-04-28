Planes might not be the only thing you see taking flight Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport over the next few weeks. That’s because a renowned dog photographer is currently exhibiting a series of adorable photos of canines quite literally flying through the air.

Dogs in Flight features 10 images of the cutest canines running in nature, snapped at the precise moment all four legs are off the ground. The artist behind it is Jack Jackson, a Toronto-based, award-winning dog photographer who forged an unparalleled bond with his own rescue dog, Jet, who sadly passed away in 2025.

The cute Poppy showing off perfect aerodynamics (Image credit: Jack Jackson Dog Photography)

Jackson is presenting Dogs in Flight in partnership with Toronto Animal Services—the government-run agency that manages the care of stray animals and pet adoptions in the city, with a view to promoting rescue dog adoption.

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Commenting in a press release, Jackson said: “I’ve always believed that dogs have a way of changing our lives, and rescue dogs, perhaps more than any, remind us that we too can change.”

“So often, rescue dogs help us just as much, if not more, than we help them,” said Jackson in the press release, adding: “When surrounded by love, we all have the chance to fly—every one of these photos represents a dog with a story and a chance at a new beginning.”

The adorable June in flight (Image credit: Jack Jackson Dog Photography)

Jackson is also the founder of Rescued by Love (formerly Don’t You Want Me), a photographic storytelling project documenting the transformative relationships between LGBTQ+ people and their rescue dogs. His work has toured across Canada and been widely recognized in Canadian media.

Dogs in Flight is exhibiting now until May 20 within the atrium at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. The final day of the exhibition, May 20, coincides with National Rescue Dog Day, with a rescue dog adoption event being held in the airport atrium. Further details about that event will be shared closer to the date on Jackson's website.

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The beautiful Otis flying through the snow (Image credit: Jack Jackson Dog Photography)

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