Win a Canon EOS R5 and a pro mentoring session in Canon's Redline Challenge

After a successful debut last year, Canon is running its second annual Redline Challenge – "a competition for ambitious amateur photographers who want to challenge their creativity and test their technical know-how."

This year's winner will not only walk away with a serious professional photography setup comprising the Canon EOS R5 (opens in new tab) and Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8L IS USM (opens in new tab), but will also take part in a mentored photography assignment with Laura El-Tantawy – a Canon ambassador and award-winning documentary photographer.

• These are the best cameras for professionals (opens in new tab)

As was the case last year, YouTuber Kai Wong is the "host" of the competition and also part of the judging panel alongside a number of industry experts and Canon representatives – including El-Tantawy.

"The theme this year is one I'm really excited about: it is a Split Second Story," explained El-Tantawy. "It's the essence of photography itself. Photography is all about moments, about capturing powerful emotion, about us as humans but also about how I feel as I'm seeing the moment in front of me. This is essentially what photography is about.

Watch video: Kai Wong & Laura El-Tantawy introduce the Redline Challenge

"I'm looking for a story – I want to see how you see the world through your own eyes. I'm also looking for an element of surprise. Everything's been photographed, but how do you manage to show me something with a new perspective. Show me your skill as a photographer. What I really want to see is you, I really want to see your personality in the image."

Something that the judges will be keeping a close eye on this year is post-production; with the competition being themed Split Second Story, they are keen for all the magic to be captured in that moment, not in the editing room.

"This year entrants can only submit one image. We're looking for great pictures caught in-camera – so no heavy manipulation. You can retouch within reason, but no cutting and pasting things together, no adding things; we want to see creativity and technical abilities within that split second."

The Canon Redline Challenge 2022 closes on September 16. For more information, full terms and conditions and to enter, visit the website (opens in new tab).

Read more:

Best Canon cameras

(opens in new tab)Best Canon lenses

(opens in new tab)Best Canon RF lenses (opens in new tab)