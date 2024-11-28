Why are the Black Friday drone deals mostly so 'Meh?' – I'm the expert and these are the only REALLY GOOD cheap drones

By
published

I've been looking for drone deals all week, but only a few stand out – even fewer if you care about the drone you're buying! What's REALLY going on this Black Friday?

Adam Juniper holding a drone
(Image credit: Ariane Sherine)

I've been looking for the best deals on drones all week because I've been feeding a live blog on the best drone deals for black friday 2024, but at the same time I'm a responsible writer who cares about drones and people having a good experience with them.

The result? Well, I've not been able to fire off as much content as perhaps the algorithms that power the world these days would expect of a Live page because, if we're being absolutely honest, the deals thus far have been limited in scope. There are a few stand-outs, for sure, but a few factors seem to have made it hard to find good deals.

DJI Neo – cheap and flexible yet very safe
BEST FAMILY

DJI Neo – cheap and flexible yet very safe ★★★★
The DJI Neo (see my DJI Neo review with video) is my pick for most people this holiday season, at full price! It is under $200 with 4K camera, and you can launch it from your hand. It uses A.I. to keep you in frame – but if you want to control it you can either use your phone or invest in a 'real' controller or even DJI's new cheaper FPV goggles. That is a lot of flexibility – seriously game changing.

📸 4K | 🔋 16 minutes | 🕹 Optional | 🕶 Optional

✅ Safe 'cage' design | ✅ Smart AI shots | ❌ You'll want the full 'Fly More' bundle eventually 😉

Normal price: $199 | £169
Today's best Black Friday deal: 🇺🇸 $199 | 🇬🇧 £169

View Deal
1. DJI Mini 4K – THE no-compromise beginner's drone ★★★★★
BEST CHEAP DRONE

1. DJI Mini 4K – THE no-compromise beginner's drone ★★★★★
The Mini 4K (full review with video clips) was already the pinnacle of value in DJI's lightweight camera drone series before this price cut. Just under 250g / 0.55 pounds) gets you a pass from FAA registration, but it can still survive wind up to force 5, and has impressive range. The 4K camera has some basic AI tracking, and excellent 3-axis gimbal stabilization. Photographers will love the option of RAW images too, and I find DJI's app (with built-in tutorial) balances 'slick' and useful well!

📸 4K | 🔋 30 minutes | 🕹 Included

✅ Ultra-light (no registration) | ✅ Smart AI shots | ❌ Bigger drones handle low-light better

Normal price: $299 | £269
Today's best Black Friday deal: 🇺🇸 $239 | 🇬🇧 £209

View Deal
DJI Air 3
DJI Air 3: at digitalcameraworld.com

OK, the new Air 3S has been around a month now, if you can find it, but that means the also brilliant Air 3 (see review) dual-camera drone, only released in mid-2023, is already cheaper! If most of your flying is in daylight, many of the new features of the 3S may not be immediately useful anyway – making this a very sensible choice given the deals!

📸 48MP x 2 (wide and mid-tele) | 🔋 46 minutes | 🕹 Included (with built-in screen)

✅ Two cameras for better creativity | ✅ Omnidirectional collision sensors | ❌ Newer Air 3S has larger image sensor

Normal price (Fly More Combo): $1,549
Today's best Black Friday deal (Fly More Combo): $1,239 (save $310)

View Deal
1. DJI Mini 4K – THE no-compromise beginners drone ★★★★★
BEST CHEAP DRONE

1. DJI Mini 4K – THE no-compromise beginners drone ★★★★★
The Mini 4K is the pinnacle of value in DJI's lightweight camera drone series. That low weight (just under 250g / 0.55 pounds) gets you a pass from FAA registration, but the drone is still capable of flying in wind up to force 5, and has impressive range. The camera can't compete with pro-level stuff, but it does have some basic AI tracking, and the 4K video looks good. Photographers will love the option of RAW images too, and I find DJI's app (with built in tutorial) balances 'slick' and useful well!

📸 4K | 🔋 30 minutes | 🕹 Included

✅ Ultra-light (no registration) | ✅ Smart AI shots | ❌ Bigger drones handle low-light better

Normal price: $299 | £269
Today's best Black Friday deal: 🇺🇸 $239 | 🇬🇧 £209

Read my full review (with video clips) | Mini 4K v Neo | Compare Black Friday Deals ⬇

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

Related articles