Why are the Black Friday drone deals mostly so 'Meh?' – I'm the expert and these are the only REALLY GOOD cheap drones

I've been looking for the best deals on drones all week because I've been feeding a live blog on the best drone deals for black friday 2024, but at the same time I'm a responsible writer who cares about drones and people having a good experience with them.
The result? Well, I've not been able to fire off as much content as perhaps the algorithms that power the world these days would expect of a Live page because, if we're being absolutely honest, the deals thus far have been limited in scope. There are a few stand-outs, for sure, but a few factors seem to have made it hard to find good deals.
DJI Neo – cheap and flexible yet very safe ★★★★
The DJI Neo (see my DJI Neo review with video) is my pick for most people this holiday season, at full price! It is under $200 with 4K camera, and you can launch it from your hand. It uses A.I. to keep you in frame – but if you want to control it you can either use your phone or invest in a 'real' controller or even DJI's new cheaper FPV goggles. That is a lot of flexibility – seriously game changing.
📸 4K | 🔋 16 minutes | 🕹 Optional | 🕶 Optional
✅ Safe 'cage' design | ✅ Smart AI shots | ❌ You'll want the full 'Fly More' bundle eventually 😉
Normal price: $199 | £169
Today's best Black Friday deal: 🇺🇸 $199 | 🇬🇧 £169
1. DJI Mini 4K – THE no-compromise beginner's drone ★★★★★
The Mini 4K (full review with video clips) was already the pinnacle of value in DJI's lightweight camera drone series before this price cut. Just under 250g / 0.55 pounds) gets you a pass from FAA registration, but it can still survive wind up to force 5, and has impressive range. The 4K camera has some basic AI tracking, and excellent 3-axis gimbal stabilization. Photographers will love the option of RAW images too, and I find DJI's app (with built-in tutorial) balances 'slick' and useful well!
📸 4K | 🔋 30 minutes | 🕹 Included
✅ Ultra-light (no registration) | ✅ Smart AI shots | ❌ Bigger drones handle low-light better
Normal price: $299 | £269
Today's best Black Friday deal: 🇺🇸 $239 | 🇬🇧 £209
Will it get even harder to get cheap drones in America?
OK, the new Air 3S has been around a month now, if you can find it, but that means the also brilliant Air 3 (see review) dual-camera drone, only released in mid-2023, is already cheaper! If most of your flying is in daylight, many of the new features of the 3S may not be immediately useful anyway – making this a very sensible choice given the deals!
📸 48MP x 2 (wide and mid-tele) | 🔋 46 minutes | 🕹 Included (with built-in screen)
✅ Two cameras for better creativity | ✅ Omnidirectional collision sensors | ❌ Newer Air 3S has larger image sensor
Normal price (Fly More Combo): $1,549
Today's best Black Friday deal (Fly More Combo): $1,239 (save $310)
1. DJI Mini 4K – THE no-compromise beginners drone ★★★★★
The Mini 4K is the pinnacle of value in DJI's lightweight camera drone series. That low weight (just under 250g / 0.55 pounds) gets you a pass from FAA registration, but the drone is still capable of flying in wind up to force 5, and has impressive range. The camera can't compete with pro-level stuff, but it does have some basic AI tracking, and the 4K video looks good. Photographers will love the option of RAW images too, and I find DJI's app (with built in tutorial) balances 'slick' and useful well!
📸 4K | 🔋 30 minutes | 🕹 Included
✅ Ultra-light (no registration) | ✅ Smart AI shots | ❌ Bigger drones handle low-light better
Normal price: $299 | £269
Today's best Black Friday deal: 🇺🇸 $239 | 🇬🇧 £209
Read my full review (with video clips) | Mini 4K v Neo | Compare Black Friday Deals ⬇