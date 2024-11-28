Why are the Black Friday drone deals mostly so 'Meh?' – I'm the expert and these are the only REALLY GOOD cheap drones

I've been looking for the best deals on drones all week because I've been feeding a live blog on the best drone deals for black friday 2024, but at the same time I'm a responsible writer who cares about drones and people having a good experience with them.

The result? Well, I've not been able to fire off as much content as perhaps the algorithms that power the world these days would expect of a Live page because, if we're being absolutely honest, the deals thus far have been limited in scope. There are a few stand-outs, for sure, but a few factors seem to have made it hard to find good deals.

One is that supplies (in America especially) have been constricted, so there is less incentive to discount. The other is the DJI Neo – a drone so new, different and good that it actually manages to be cheaper than a lot of drones – and offer more – without needing to be discounted! That's impressive, but it does mean it's harder to talk about discounts!

BEST FAMILY DJI Neo – cheap and flexible yet very safe ★★★★

The DJI Neo (see my DJI Neo review with video) is my pick for most people this holiday season, at full price! It is under $200 with 4K camera, and you can launch it from your hand. It uses A.I. to keep you in frame – but if you want to control it you can either use your phone or invest in a 'real' controller or even DJI's new cheaper FPV goggles. That is a lot of flexibility – seriously game changing. 📸 4K | 🔋 16 minutes | 🕹 Optional | 🕶 Optional ✅ Safe 'cage' design | ✅ Smart AI shots | ❌ You'll want the full 'Fly More' bundle eventually 😉 Normal price: $199 | £169

Today's best Black Friday deal: 🇺🇸 $199 | 🇬🇧 £169

There is a cheaper choice that's better for photographers and has been significantly discounted – the DJI Mini 4K. (Check my Mini 4K v Neo comparison) This is more 'old school' (in that the folding ultralight drone concept has been around for about 5 years now, so not exactly historic!!) but if the creativity is more important to you the much longer battery life and more stable video (plus RAW photos) are winners. At 20% off this is also a proper 'deal', I'd say given it is a current generation product, and a good one at that:

BEST CHEAP DRONE 1. DJI Mini 4K – THE no-compromise beginner's drone ★★★★★

The Mini 4K (full review with video clips) was already the pinnacle of value in DJI's lightweight camera drone series before this price cut. Just under 250g / 0.55 pounds) gets you a pass from FAA registration, but it can still survive wind up to force 5, and has impressive range. The 4K camera has some basic AI tracking, and excellent 3-axis gimbal stabilization. Photographers will love the option of RAW images too, and I find DJI's app (with built-in tutorial) balances 'slick' and useful well! 📸 4K | 🔋 30 minutes | 🕹 Included ✅ Ultra-light (no registration) | ✅ Smart AI shots | ❌ Bigger drones handle low-light better Normal price: $299 | £269

Today's best Black Friday deal: 🇺🇸 $239 | 🇬🇧 £209

Will it get even harder to get cheap drones in America?

Probably, yes. Good ones, certainly. Even if you ignore the talk of more tariffs in the new year, there are already plans to increase the taxes on drones from China and all the good drones are made in whole or in part in China. Even Skydio, the big American drone company where the boss Adam Bray gets its parts from China, which is probably why – straight after speaking against China – the company found its supplies drying up.

The lesson? Buy good drones while you still can, and probably the best for most higher-end prosumers/photographers/creators at the moment is the DJI Air 3 or (if you can get it into America) the updated Air 3S. Because of the recent update, it's the Air 3 which is usually cheaper:

DJI Air 3: at digitalcameraworld.com OK, the new Air 3S has been around a month now, if you can find it, but that means the also brilliant Air 3 (see review) dual-camera drone, only released in mid-2023, is already cheaper! If most of your flying is in daylight, many of the new features of the 3S may not be immediately useful anyway – making this a very sensible choice given the deals! 📸 48MP x 2 (wide and mid-tele) | 🔋 46 minutes | 🕹 Included (with built-in screen) ✅ Two cameras for better creativity | ✅ Omnidirectional collision sensors | ❌ Newer Air 3S has larger image sensor Normal price (Fly More Combo): $1,549

Today's best Black Friday deal (Fly More Combo): $1,239 (save $310)

BEST CHEAP DRONE 1. DJI Mini 4K – THE no-compromise beginners drone ★★★★★

The Mini 4K is the pinnacle of value in DJI's lightweight camera drone series. That low weight (just under 250g / 0.55 pounds) gets you a pass from FAA registration, but the drone is still capable of flying in wind up to force 5, and has impressive range. The camera can't compete with pro-level stuff, but it does have some basic AI tracking, and the 4K video looks good. Photographers will love the option of RAW images too, and I find DJI's app (with built in tutorial) balances 'slick' and useful well! 📸 4K | 🔋 30 minutes | 🕹 Included ✅ Ultra-light (no registration) | ✅ Smart AI shots | ❌ Bigger drones handle low-light better Normal price: $299 | £269

Today's best Black Friday deal: 🇺🇸 $239 | 🇬🇧 £209 Read my full review (with video clips) | Mini 4K v Neo | Compare Black Friday Deals ⬇

Oh, just to reiterate my first point, I'm also a big fan of the HoverAir X1, but it has to be said that the DJI Neo (see above) is a bit cheaper even without a discount. So, while I'll still be checking the deals, perhaps it's best to just look at the guides to the best camera drone, best beginner's drone, best FPV drone or best kids drone and choose what you'd prefer.