These are the best Memorial Day drone deals in 2025
The Memorial Day drone deals have lifted off early - without the tariffs!
Memorial Day lands on Monday May 26, but the drone deals are already airborne. Retailers have jumped the gun with early discounts. And while there’s no shortage of flashy banners and too-good-to-be-true offers, sorting the signal from the noise takes more than a quick scroll.
This year, things are a little different. With parts shortages still rumbling through the supply chain, new tariffs coming into force and price pressure mounting on the pro-level kit, it’s no longer just about finding a deal - it’s about finding the right deal before it vanishes.
From FPV thrill-seekers to aerial cinematographers, some of the best drones in the game are getting timely price cuts. Miss this window, and you might be paying full whack next month.
Best memorial day drone deals
SAVE $488 at B&H. The DJI Avata Pro-View Combo pairs blistering first-person flight with rock-solid 4K footage, all wrapped in a cinewhoop frame that’s built to thread the needle between trees, rooftops, and pure adrenaline.
SAVE $294.69 at Adorama. The DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo packs 4K HDR video, up to 51 minutes of flight, and a screen-equipped RC controller into a lightweight, ready-to-fly kit with smart extras.
Save $99.75 at Amazon The HoverAir X1 is a masterpiece of physical design, folding into your pocket in a way no other drone manages. The app and interface are so cunning you'll admire them as revolutionary; it takes the faff and 'RC nerd feel' out of having a drone – this is an 'angel on your shoulder'. For the action fan who doesn't want to be bothered by tech, this will let you quickly show-and-share moments, but you can manually control via the phone too for arty shots
Save $20 using on-page 20% voucher Get into FPV drone flight with this entry-level model from Holy Stone suitable for beginners and kids. With 1080p footage and an included control and carry case, you have all you need to take to the skies. Apply the on-page 20%-off voucher to get this price. Discounted price shown during checkout
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
