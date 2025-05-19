These are the best Memorial Day drone deals in 2025

Memorial Day lands on Monday May 26, but the drone deals are already airborne. Retailers have jumped the gun with early discounts. And while there’s no shortage of flashy banners and too-good-to-be-true offers, sorting the signal from the noise takes more than a quick scroll.

This year, things are a little different. With parts shortages still rumbling through the supply chain, new tariffs coming into force and price pressure mounting on the pro-level kit, it’s no longer just about finding a deal - it’s about finding the right deal before it vanishes.

From FPV thrill-seekers to aerial cinematographers, some of the best drones in the game are getting timely price cuts. Miss this window, and you might be paying full whack next month.

Best memorial day drone deals

DJI Mini 3 Drone Fly More Combo with RC Remote Controller Bundle: SAVE $294.69 at Adorama. The DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo packs 4K HDR video, up to 51 minutes of flight, and a screen-equipped RC controller into a lightweight, ready-to-fly kit with smart extras.

Selfie Drone HoverAir X1: was $399 now $299.25 at Amazon Save $99.75 at Amazon The HoverAir X1 is a masterpiece of physical design, folding into your pocket in a way no other drone manages. The app and interface are so cunning you'll admire them as revolutionary; it takes the faff and 'RC nerd feel' out of having a drone – this is an 'angel on your shoulder'. For the action fan who doesn't want to be bothered by tech, this will let you quickly show-and-share moments, but you can manually control via the phone too for arty shots

Holy Stone HS440 Foldable FPV Drone: was $99.98 now $79.99 at Amazon Save $20 using on-page 20% voucher Get into FPV drone flight with this entry-level model from Holy Stone suitable for beginners and kids. With 1080p footage and an included control and carry case, you have all you need to take to the skies. Apply the on-page 20%-off voucher to get this price. Discounted price shown during checkout