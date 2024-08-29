WHOA… it looks like the DJI Neo is launching next week

If the DJI Neo is "The One" you've been waiting for, it looks like it's being announced next Thursday

Keanu Reeves, as Neo in The Matrix, mouthing the word &quot;Whoa&quot;
(Image credit: Warner Bros Discovery)

DJI has just launched a series of teasers for the DJI Neo – with a launch date indicating that the product will launch next week. 

The company promises that "The Future Takes Shape" next Thursday, September 05, at 09:00 EDT / 14:00 BST / 23:00 AEST. 

