WHOA… it looks like the DJI Neo is launching next week

DJI has just launched a series of teasers for the DJI Neo – with a launch date indicating that the product will launch next week.

The company promises that "The Future Takes Shape" next Thursday, September 05, at 09:00 EDT / 14:00 BST / 23:00 AEST.

Along with a teaser video posted to its YouTube channel, DJI has also launched a teaser microsite for the DJI Neo. There is no other information, save the time and tagline, on either page – though both contain links to a signup for notifications on the product.

There is, however, a heavily silhouetted image of the Neo (complete with Matrix-y green lettering against a black background), which you can see below:

(Image credit: DJI)

As you might expect, DJI has done a good job of obfuscating the details on the image. Far from just underexposing areas of the photograph, it has painted out the shadow details in black so that nothing can be revealed by cranking up the exposure dials in Photoshop.

That didn't stop me trying, of course, but the results reveal little more of real interest. Still, you can take a look here:

(Image credit: DJI)

The Neo has been the subject of numerous camera rumors of late, with recent leaks suggesting that it would mark DJI's re-entry to the sub-249g drone arena.

It is being speculated that the Neo will be the spiritual successor to the DJI Spark (launched in May 2017) and the de facto replacement for the DJI Ryze Tello (which is set to be discontinued).

It's also being suggesting that the DJI Neo will be pitched against the upstart HoverAir X1, which would certainly prove an interesting aerial battle given the enormous swell of popularity for the X1.

Whatever is happening, we only have to wait a week to find out!

