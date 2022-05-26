What is this new Laowa 90mm f/2.8 CA-Dreamer 2x Macro lens?

According to a report from Sony Alpha Rumors, (opens in new tab) lens manufacture Laowa has just announced a new 90mm macro lens in Japan which the company is calling, FFII 90mm f/2.8 CA-Dreamer Macro 2X. Laowa don't make it easy when they think of lens names… so what exactly is this new lens?

This new 90mm f/2.8 2x Macro has been designed exclusively for full-frame mirrorless cameras and is available in a variety of mounts including Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, and Leica L mount - that's quite a lot of choice so best guess is that plenty of you would be bale to pick up this lens and use it on your mirrorless cameras.

The party trick with this lens is that it is a double macro, offering up to 2:1 magnification, meaning you can get so close to your subject you could almost touch them with the front element of the lens, its shortest shooting distance being just 204mm and working distance 74mm, you'll be sure to take some detailed shots.

The lens features 13 diaphragm blades with 3 extra-low dispersion glass and 3 ultra high refraction elements within its element group and is smaller and lighter than any single-les reflex lenses on the market according to Laowa, then again that isn't hard theses day with manual focus only lenses.

Whether this is your cup of tea or not is up to you, some macro photographers instantly know that they will want, while other might take a pass - one thing is for certain, Laowa are not slowing down their lens offerings.

Yes, this announcement was made in Japan however, I think we will see this lens in our stores soon enough, after all it would not make any sense from a business standpoint to have one lens available in only one continent.

