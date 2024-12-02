What are people buying for Cyber Monday? These are the top 5 cameras at Amazon UK right now

Curious about what camera people are actually buying for Cyber Monday? These are the top 5 at Amazon

Amazon logo with camera icon
(Image credit: Amazon)

With such a whirlwind of discounts since Black Friday season started, I'm really interested to see what people are actually buying as the Cyber Monday camera deals hit full swing.

I'm looking at the Amazon mirrorless sales chart, but it should be noted that the Kodak FZ45 and Kodak FZ55 are both way ahead of everything else in terms of sales – people really can't get enough of these mediocre compacts, for whatever reason.

Sony ZV-E10 + 16-50mm PZ lens
Sony ZV-E10 + 16-50mm PZ lens: was £769 now £549 at Amazon

A great deal for anyone looking to get into vlogging, Sony's compact content creation camera comes bundled with the similarly small Power Zoom lens for maximum versatility.

View Deal
Sony ZV-1
Sony ZV-1: was £699 now £499 at Amazon

This compact camera is made for super easy content creation. Its 24-70mm f/1.8 Zeiss lens is top tier, but the fact that this camera has a "blur background" button tells the story.

View Deal
Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens
Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens: was £669.99 now £503 at Amazon

The entry-level R100 with the RF-S 18-45mm lens is the top seller right now, and for good reason – this is unbelievably good value for beginners and budget-conscious buyers.

View Deal
Sony A6400 + 16-50mm lens
Sony A6400 + 16-50mm lens: was £999 now £729 at Amazon

Still going strong half a decade after it launched, the A6400 remains a super popular everyman camera – particularly with Sony's omnipresent 16-50mm Power Zoom kit lens.

View Deal
Sony A7 IV
Sony A7 IV: was £2,400 now £1,899 at Amazon

The only full frame camera on this list, I'm very surprised to see the A7 IV beat out the A7 III that usually camps out in this spot every year. Has the torch finally been passed?

View Deal

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

James has 22 years experience as a journalist, serving as editor of Digital Camera World for 6 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus / OM System, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and he loves instant cameras, too.

