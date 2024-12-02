What are people buying for Cyber Monday? These are the top 5 cameras at Amazon UK right now

With such a whirlwind of discounts since Black Friday season started, I'm really interested to see what people are actually buying as the Cyber Monday camera deals hit full swing.
I'm looking at the Amazon mirrorless sales chart, but it should be noted that the Kodak FZ45 and Kodak FZ55 are both way ahead of everything else in terms of sales – people really can't get enough of these mediocre compacts, for whatever reason.
A great deal for anyone looking to get into vlogging, Sony's compact content creation camera comes bundled with the similarly small Power Zoom lens for maximum versatility.
This compact camera is made for super easy content creation. Its 24-70mm f/1.8 Zeiss lens is top tier, but the fact that this camera has a "blur background" button tells the story.
The entry-level R100 with the RF-S 18-45mm lens is the top seller right now, and for good reason – this is unbelievably good value for beginners and budget-conscious buyers.
Still going strong half a decade after it launched, the A6400 remains a super popular everyman camera – particularly with Sony's omnipresent 16-50mm Power Zoom kit lens.
The only full frame camera on this list, I'm very surprised to see the A7 IV beat out the A7 III that usually camps out in this spot every year. Has the torch finally been passed?