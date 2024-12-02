What are people buying for Cyber Monday? These are the top 5 cameras at Amazon UK right now

With such a whirlwind of discounts since Black Friday season started, I'm really interested to see what people are actually buying as the Cyber Monday camera deals hit full swing.

I'm looking at the Amazon mirrorless sales chart, but it should be noted that the Kodak FZ45 and Kodak FZ55 are both way ahead of everything else in terms of sales – people really can't get enough of these mediocre compacts, for whatever reason.

That aside, the key takeaway here is that Sony is absolutely dominating, with four of the top five sellers. And what's really interesting to me is that the top to cameras are the Sony ZV-E10 and ZV-1 – two of the best cameras for vlogging.

Is this because both cameras are relatively affordable, or because people are getting into content creation at an even faster rate than we thought?

Anyway, here's the full top five:

Sony ZV-1: was £699 now £499 at Amazon This compact camera is made for super easy content creation. Its 24-70mm f/1.8 Zeiss lens is top tier, but the fact that this camera has a "blur background" button tells the story.

Sony A7 IV: was £2,400 now £1,899 at Amazon The only full frame camera on this list, I'm very surprised to see the A7 IV beat out the A7 III that usually camps out in this spot every year. Has the torch finally been passed?

It's times like this that it really hits home just how much of the market Nikon has lost to everyone else; Nikon doesn't even crack the top 30 (the Nikon Z30 comes in at 31), while both Fujifilm (at 23 with the X-M5) and Panasonic (with the Lumix S5 II at 30) managed to make it.

Speaking to the EOS R100, Canon clearly knows what customers want – even if it's a product that pundits thumb their nose at. I can't tell you the number of "experts" who've dumped on this camera (which is one I've always championed), but it's exactly what a certain segment of the market wants, needs, and is clearly buying in huge quantities.

Remember, kids: just because someone on the internet says a camera is terrible and that Canon doesn't know what it's doing, doesn't make it so. Chances are that Canon knows the market pretty well.

Check out the best Cyber Monday Canon deals along with the best Sony Cyber Monday deals.