Werner Bischof's "A Life in Photographs" goes on show at Leica Gallery London

The Leica Gallery in London has announced a new exhibition of a body of work from Swiss photographer Werner Bischof’s called “A Life in Photographs”.

The Swiss born photographer Werner Bischof was already receiving international recognition as early as 1945, after the publication of his work on the devastation caused by the Second World War - and close on the heels of opening his own photography and advertising studio in Zurich in 1942.

In the years that followed, Bischof travelled to Italy and Greece for Swiss Relief, an organization dedicated to post-war reconstruction. In 1948, he photographed the Winter Olympics in St Moritz for LIFE magazine. After trips to Eastern Europe, Finland, Sweden and Denmark, he also worked for Picture Post, The Observer, Illustrated, and Epoca. Significantly, Bischof was the first photographer to join Magnum Photos after its formation in 1949 by Henri Cartier-Bresson, Robert Capa, George Rodger and David 'Chim' Seymour.

Shinto Priests in the courtyard of the Meiji Shrine, Tokyo, Japan (Image credit: Werner Bischof / Magnum Photos)

Street gorge, New York City, USA 1954 (Image credit: Werner Bischof / Magnum Photos)

Junks in the harbor of Kowloon, Hong Kong 1952 (Image credit: Werner Bischof / Magnum Photos)

Among others, the works in the exhibition include color photographs taken in New York in 1953, Bischof’s Japanese images, which have now become instantly recognizable and synonymous with his name, and poignantly his work in a remote part of Peru taken the month he died, Werner Bischof tragically died in a road accident in the Andes on May 1954.

Leica Camera UK is proud to collaborate with the Estate of Werner Bischof and bring to London for the first-time oversized prints of some of Bischof's most revered icons, where all prints shown in the exhibition are for sale.

The exhibition will take place between 7 April and 8 May 2022 at the Leica Gallery London, 66-64 Duke Street, London, W1K 6JD

