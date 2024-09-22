Weekly Wash: the 5 biggest camera news stories of the week (September 22)

It's been a pretty wild week in the world of cameras, with new launches, a pair of special editions, and a couple of camera rumors so crazy that they might just be true.

DJI dropped a brand new action camera while Hasselblad revealed a $14,000 limited edition of its flagship, and Nikon joined the fun with four unique designs by Japanese artists.

Most intriguingly, rumors have surfaced not only of a new flagship-tier DSLR, but that two titans of the Chinese imaging and technology space are joining forces to launch a new mirrorless camera.

These are the five biggest camera news stories of the week…

$14,000 limited edition Hasselblad camera

(Image credit: Hasselblad)

Hasselblad has announced an extremely exclusive version of its flagship camera: the Hasselblad X2D 100C Earth Explorer Limited Edition. Limited to 1,000 pieces worldwide, the bundle is aimed at adventurous photographers and those who love exploring with a camera.

The centerpiece of the the Earth Explorer kit is an exclusive edition of the Hasselblad X2D 100C in a unique Tundra Brown finish, inspired by the outdoor hues of the company's native Sweden.

On the left-hand side of the body, adorning the CFexpress card panel, is a laser-engraving of the serial number from 0001 to 1000, giving each camera an identity all of its own…

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Full story: Hasselblad launches an adventure camera kit – and it's truly "one of a kind"

We're getting a new DSLR with a 61MP sensor?

(Image credit: James Artaius)

Thought DSLRs were dead? Well, Pentax continues not to read the memo. Because it looks like we're getting a new flagship DSLR with a 61MP sensor, along with a host of extras including an integrated GPS with Astrotracer.

I'm willing to bet that most people didn't have the resurgence of film cameras and compact cameras on their 2024 bingo cards, but it's perhaps no coincidence that Ricoh (owner of the Pentax brand) is a major contributor to both, thanks to the Pentax 17 half-frame film camera and the various flavors of Ricoh GR III.

It's perhaps only fitting, then, that it should also be leading the charge for DSLRs, and is reportedly about to begin production on the Pentax K-1 Mark III – the successor to its full-frame flagship, the K-1 Mark II…

Full story: A new flagship DSLR is on the way – and it has a 61MP sensor! (Report)

Jazzy new Nikon Z fc

(Image credit: Nikon)

Nikon has released a limited-edition series of its retro Z fc mirrorless in a collaboration with Japanese art outfit Heralbony. The cameras feature eye-catching designs from four artists.

The bold designs dominate the front fascia of the camera. There are four to choose from, titled Yurinoyoakeri, Cone Flower, Joyful Time and Samba, and you can opt for a Zfc with either metallic or black trim. The four designs are by artists Masaharu Honda, Masahiro Fukui, Teppei Kasahara and Momoko Eguchi.

It's not the first time that Nikon has offered color options that differ from standard (some would say boring) black or metallic Z fc bodies, having previously released editions of the camera in a variety of colors. And like those multi-colored models, the Heralbony Z fc is available exclusively through the official Nikon Store…

Full story: Nikon pimps Z fc with snazzy graphics thanks to artists' collab

DJI's drops the new Osmo Action 5 Pro

(Image credit: DJI)

DJI's new Osmo Action 5 Pro is a product making a clear bet – that action camera users want 'Pro' results. They are promising "revolutionary image quality" and highlighting both the dynamic range and low-light performance.

Last year the DJI Osmo Action 4 (the suffix 'Pro' wasn't added then), was sufficiently for us to crown it the best action camera – knocking GoPro off the perch that the brand, in essence, created.

A couple of weeks ago the GoPro Hero 13 recaptured a lot of attention by altering the external design of the camera from the previous year – adding a switchable lens mount that is capable of letting the camera know what is fitted, providing a bit of the 'real camera' experience to the action camera world. The company also put GPS back in the body of the camera. The GoPro did not, however, improve on the small image sensor from the 11 and 12…

Full story: NEW DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro enters fight against GoPro with "Revolutionary Image Quality"

Are DJI and Huawei making a mirrorless camera?

(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

Last month, it was rumored that DJI is planning to launch a mirrorless camera. Now those rumors have evolved to include Huawei, with speculation that the two Chinese giants could team up to release a new interchangeable lens camera [ILC].

While I'll start by saying that this would be absolutely massive, and could utterly transform the industry, before I get too carried away I need to put a couple of asterisks next to things.

Firstly, as with all camera rumors, this automatically needs to be taken with a dollop of salt. And when it comes to the addition of Huawei to the mix, this information comes from a Weibo post that was written way back in March – two points that require two further servings of sodium…

Full story: So crazy, it might just be true. Are DJI and Huawei REALLY making a camera?

If these stories have been of interest, you might want to check out the best Hasselblad cameras, the best action cameras and the best Nikon cameras.