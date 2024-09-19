Hasselblad has announced an extremely exclusive version of its flagship camera: the Hasselblad X2D 100C Earth Explorer Limited Edition. Limited to 1,000 pieces worldwide, the bundle is aimed at adventurous photographers and those who love exploring with a camera.

The centerpiece of the the Earth Explorer kit is an exclusive edition of the Hasselblad X2D 100C in a unique Tundra Brown finish, inspired by the outdoor hues of the company's native Sweden.

Each camera's unique serial number is laser-engraved on the side (Image credit: Hasselblad)

On the left-hand side of the body, adorning the CFexpress card panel, is a laser-engraving of the serial number from 0001 to 1000, giving each camera an identity all of its own.

The Earth Explorer camera isn't just unique on the outside; when you power it up, instead of the standard "Hasselblad" logo you are presented with a bespoke "Earth Explorer" startup screen – inspiring a creative adventure every time you turn the camera on.

The Earth Explorer Limited Edition camera has a unique startup screen when you turn it on (Image credit: Hasselblad)

To complement the Tundra Brown body is a matching limited edition strap, with a hand-embroidered "Hasselblad" logo on the outside and a laser-engraved "Earth Explorer" on the inside. The eco-friendly exterior uses traditional weaving techniques to interlace recycled plastics, with skin-friendly fabric on the exterior.

Also included in the kit is the Hasselblad XCD 55V, an all-purpose lens with an equivalent 43mm focal length in full frame terms, providing a perfect walkabout companion.

The hand-embroidered strap complements the Tundra Brown finish of the camera (Image credit: Hasselblad)

Rounding out the bundle, making this a truly exploration-friendly setup, is the inclusion of a Hasselblad UV les filter, dual battery charging hub and a pair of batteries to keep you shooting on the go. And it all comes in fetching black Earth Explorer Limited Edition packaging.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I'm lucky enough to have been using this camera – serial number 0001, no less! – prior to launch, and you can read my thoughts on it here.

The Hasselblad X2D 100C Earth Explorer Limited Edition is available directly from Hasselblad, and at select retailers around the world, priced $13,999 / £12,749 (Australian pricing to be confirmed).

• Pre-order now:

🇺🇸 Adorama

🇺🇸 B&H

🇬🇧 London Camera Exchange

🇬🇧 Wex

(Image credit: Hasselblad)

Take a closer look at the camera in my full Hasseblad X2D 100C review. You might also be interested in the best Hasselblad cameras and the best medium format cameras.