NEW DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro enters fight against GoPro with "Revolutionary Image Quality"

DJI's new Osmo Action 5 Pro is a product making a clear bet – that action camera users want 'Pro' results. They are promising "revolutionary image quality" and highlighting both the dynamic range and low-light performance.

Last year the DJI Osmo Action 4 (the suffix 'Pro' wasn't added then), was sufficiently for us to crown it the best action camera – knocking GoPro off the perch which that brand, in essence, created.

A couple of weeks ago the GoPro Hero 13 recaptured a lot of attention by altering the external design of their camera from the previous year – adding a switchable lens mount which is capable of letting the camera know what is fitted, providing a bit of the 'real camera' experience to the action camera world. The company also put back GPS in the body of the camera. The GoPro did not, however, improve on the small image sensor from the 11 and 12.

DJI also hasn't change sensor size (it was already in the lead), but they are calling their sensor "next generation" with a 2.4 μm pixel size and a high dynamic range of up to 13.5 stops. That's something you can find out about in my DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro review.

The company has concentrated, too, on improving battery life, both with a bigger battery and through improvements to the processor. They claim that the new camera can record for up to 4 hours.

(Image credit: DJI)

It also has boasts an industry first which some will love – subject tracking. I see this as appealing to those who like to create vertical format footage while they move around.

Paul Pan, Senior Product Line Manager at DJI. “Creators have evolved, becoming more sophisticated in the stories they tell and the moments that they capture. Instead of making incremental improvements, we strive to push the entire action camera category forward and evolve with these creators.”

The camera is shipping immediately, and costs $349 / £329 for the standard version with Osmo Action 5 Pro, Osmo Action Extreme Battery Plus (1950 mAh), Protective Frame, Quick-Release Adapter Mount, Curved Adhesive Base, Locking Screw, Type-C to Type-C PD Cable, Pro Rubber Lens Protector, Pro Glass Lens Cover, and Osmo Action Anti-Slip Pad.

There is also a $449 / £409 "Adventure Combo" with the Quick-Release Adapter Mount (mini), Osmo Action Multifunctional Battery Case, and Osmo 1.5m Extension Rod.