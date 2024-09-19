NEW DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro enters fight against GoPro with "Revolutionary Image Quality"

By
published

To almost nobody's surprise, DJI launched the much-teased and leaked DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro GoPro-competitor

DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro
(Image credit: DJI)

DJI's new Osmo Action 5 Pro is a product making a clear bet – that action camera users want 'Pro' results. They are promising "revolutionary image quality" and highlighting both the dynamic range and low-light performance.

Last year the DJI Osmo Action 4 (the suffix 'Pro' wasn't added then), was sufficiently for us to crown it the best action camera – knocking GoPro off the perch which that brand, in essence, created.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

Related articles