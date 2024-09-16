Thought DSLRs were dead? Well, Pentax continues not to read the memo. Because it looks like we're getting a new flagship DSLR with a 61MP sensor, along with a host of extras including an integrated GPS with Astrotracer.

I'm willing to bet that most people didn't have the resurgence of film cameras and compact cameras on their 2024 bingo cards, but it's perhaps no coincidence that Ricoh (owner of the Pentax brand) is a major contributor to both, thanks to the Pentax 17 half-frame film camera and the various flavors of Ricoh GR III.

It's perhaps only fitting, then, that it should also be leading the charge for DSLRs, and is reportedly about to begin production on the Pentax K-1 Mark III – the successor to its full-frame flagship, the K-1 Mark II.

According to a story by Pentax Rumors, the K-1 Mark III is likely to have a Sony-made 61MP back-side illuminated image sensor – though a trio of different sensors have been prototyped.

The sensor will marry with the new SAFOX 14 (Sensor Ability Fortifying Optical Compensating System) autofocus, which is one up from the SAFOX 13 featured in the formidable Pentax K-3 Mark III.

Launched in 2018, the Pentax K-1 Mark II is reportedly getting a 61MP successor (Image credit: Pentax)

In terms of burst speed and video performance the site is quoting "very fast fps" and "4K (and higher) video", which will be backed by twin CFexpress card slots to support those high resolutions and bitrates.

Two things that excite me personally are the inclusion of GPS and the brilliant Astrotracer technology – which also means that the camera will have in-body image stabilization (IBIS).

These systems work in unison when shooting astrophotography. The GPS tracks the movement of celestial bodies, the data is computed by Astrotracer, and the IBIS system moves the image sensor in sync with the stars – enabling you to shoot still images without star trails, even with longer exposures.

With Pentax Rumors also reporting that there will be all-new smart functions, along with a new smartphone app (featuring live view), this is literally the most excited I've been about a DSLR in years!

