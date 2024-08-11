Weekly Wash: the 5 biggest camera news stories of the week (August 11)

By
published

James Bond-style tech, acid-proof cameras, Canon teases a 35mm classic, and Kodak has been sold (again)

Ricoh / Player One / Canon / Xiaomi
(Image credit: Ricoh / Player One / Canon / Xiaomi)

If you've been able to tear yourself away from the second and final run of the Olympics in Paris this week, you might have seen the news that Kodak has been sold… again. The tumultuous history of the historic company has entered yet another new chapter. 

In other news, Ricoh has released two "new" cameras, Canon teases us with a digital revival of one of its classic film cameras, and there's a new 61MP full-frame astrophotography camera complete with Sony sensors. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles