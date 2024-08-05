New 61MP full-frame astrophotography cameras with Sony sensors now available

The latest 61MP full-frame astrophotography cameras boast Sony CMOS sensors and solid state cooling systems

The Player One Zeus 455C and 455M Pro astrophotography cameras, pictured against a starry sky backdrop
(Image credit: Player One Astronomy)

There are two new cameras on the market created specifically for astrophotography, both cooled CMOS cameras, equipped with full-frame 61MP Sony sensors. 

Back in 2021, Japanese optics manufacturer Sightron announced that it would release a range of new Player One Astronomy CMOS sensor astrophotography cameras. The collaboration with China-based Player One was designed to make its astrophotography kit much more accessible. 

