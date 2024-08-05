New 61MP full-frame astrophotography cameras with Sony sensors now available

There are two new cameras on the market created specifically for astrophotography, both cooled CMOS cameras, equipped with full-frame 61MP Sony sensors.

Back in 2021, Japanese optics manufacturer Sightron announced that it would release a range of new Player One Astronomy CMOS sensor astrophotography cameras. The collaboration with China-based Player One was designed to make its astrophotography kit much more accessible.

The latest two CMOS cameras (via Digital Camera Watch ) are the Zeus 455C Pro (color) and the Zeus 455M Pro (monochrome). It seems as though the models were launched in November last year, but have predominantly been kept on back order.

The monochrome version of the new Player One Zeus 455 Pro (Image credit: Player One)

Both models are equipped with Sony's 61MP full-frame back-illuminated IMX455 sensor, along with its Starvis technology that achieves high quantum conversion efficiency of roughly 80% for the color model and 91% for the monochrome.

Cold camera photography is a technique used by astrophotographers to reduce the electronic noise that can accumulate during the long exposures needed to capture exquisitely detailed shots of the cosmos. By reducing the temperature of the sensor, longer shots are possible without the worry of the chip heating up, reducing thermal shot and readout noise.

The Sony image sensor is cooled using a dual TEC (thermoelectric cooler) system. This works by optimizing the structure of the sensor chamber, reducing heat with a Teflon spacer to a maximum of 95°F / 35°C. The cameras also come equipped with a heater to stop condensation when cooling.

The dual TEC (thermoelectric cooler) system (Image credit: Player One)

Both cameras feature non-amp glow, native 16-bit performance for more vivid color and superior light and dark transition, and a Dual Sampling Mode – with Normal mode offering faster frame-rates for planetary imaging, and Low Noise mode boasting superior noise and dynamic range performance for deep space objects.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There have been many opportunities to shoot incredible astrophotographs this year, as the northern lights have been more visible due to increased solar activity at this stage of the sun’s 11 year solar cycle. Though many non-astrophotographers were disappointed to realize that the northern lights, and other cosmic delights, never look as good as they do in photographs.

The Zeus 455C Pro retails from $3,599 (approximately £2,819 / AU$5,565) while pricing for the 455M Pro starts at $3,699 (£2,895 / AU$5,719). You can find more information at the Player One Astronomy website.

Main specifications

Image sensor: Sony IMX455 back-illuminated CMOS sensor

Format: Full frame (36mm x 24mm)

Resolution: 9,576 x 6,388 pixels (approximately 61.17 million pixels)

Pixel pitch: 3.76 x 3.76 μm

Shutter: Rolling shutter

Shutter speed: 32μs to 2000s

QE: Approx. 80% (color) / Approx. 91% (monochrome)

Read noise: 4.2-1.27e-

Protective glass: AR-coated clear glass (diameter φ55mm / thickness 2mm)

Flange back: 17.5mm/12.5mm (when tilt plate is removed)

Data port: Main cable USB3.0 (Type-C), accessory USB2.0 (Type-C)

Internal cache: 512MB (DDR3)

Power supply: DC12V 3A (max)

Case diameter: Maximum 90mm, inner diameter φ2.1mm, outer diameter φ5.5mm center plus

Connection standard: M48 P0.75mm, 50.8mm plug-in/31.7mm plug-in

Weight: Approx. 650g

Take a look at the best cameras for astrophotography, the best lenses for astrophotography, and the best star tracker mounts for astrophotography.