Pentax adds two new cameras to its waterproof digital compact range - but what's new?

Ricoh has released two new cameras into its line-up of waterproof digital compact cameras with two new models: the entry level Pentax WG-1000 and the more advanced Pentax WG-8.

While some might think this is an exciting expansion of the adventure camera market, to some eagle-eyed followers of Ricoh, including our less than impressed Imaging Labs manager Ben Andrews , it may be hard to spot the updates. Ricoh bought Pentax back in 2011, and looks like it is now starting to use the Pentax brand more widely - using it for compact cameras once again

A quick comparison would suggest that our initial fears were correct, and there is no difference between the Pentax WG-8 and its predecessor the Ricoh WG-6 – other than the change of brand and model number.

Pentax WG-8 will be available in green or black when it goes on sale in July (Image credit: Ricoh)

Both can withstand temperatures of minus 10° C, remain waterproof down to depths of up to 20 meters, and are shockproof against falls from a height of 2.1 meters.

They’re even the same price at $399.95 / £479.

The 20-megapixel camera has a 5x zoom range, with an equivalent focal lens range of 28-140mm f/3.5-4.5. The camera has built-in GPS for geolocation, and has an microscope-like macro mode that is aided by a built-in ringlight.

A key difference is that the WG-8 will be available in green, as well as black (the Ricoh WG-6 was offered in orange or black). It will go on sale from July.

The budget Pentax WG-1000 will be available in grey or olive from the end of June (Image credit: Ricoh)

With the WG-1000 joins the Pentax range as the baby brother to the WG-8 and the the previously released Pentax WG-90, that was launched in January.

The budget model can manage depths of 15 meters for up to one hour of continuous use. It's shockproof against a fall from a height of 6.5 meters, but is not designed for sub-zero temperatures

The WG-1000 features a back-illuminated 16.35-megapixel CMOS image sensor with approximately 16.35 effective megapixels, and has a 4x zoom lens.

The key attraction here is the price - which at $229.99 / £249 makes it an attractive low-cost option for use on the beach or for water sport activities. It will be sold in a choice of grey or olive colorways when it goes on sale at the end of June.

Despite these slightly confusing ‘updates’ on the new releases, we applaud Ricoh for continuing to make compact digital cameras when many other brands have abandoned these pocket cameras entirely - following continuing improvement to camera phones.

