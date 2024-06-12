Pentax adds two new cameras to its waterproof digital compact range - but what's new?

By
published

Ricoh expands its line-up of waterproof digital compact cameras with the Pentax WG-1000 and the Pentax WG-8

Pentax WG-1000 and WG-8 waterproof compact cameras
Pentax WG-1000 and WG-8 waterproof compact cameras (Image credit: Ricoh)

Ricoh has released two new cameras into its line-up of waterproof digital compact cameras with two new models: the entry level Pentax WG-1000 and the more advanced Pentax WG-8. 

While some might think this is an exciting expansion of the adventure camera market, to some eagle-eyed followers of Ricoh, including our less than impressed Imaging Labs manager Ben Andrews, it may be hard to spot the updates. Ricoh bought Pentax back in 2011, and looks like it is now starting to use the Pentax brand more widely - using it for compact cameras once again

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles