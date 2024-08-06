World first: Xiaomi phones could be able to detect hidden cameras

In what we think could be a world-first, Xiaomi will reportedly be adding a new feature to its phones to enable them to detect nearby hidden cameras. Said to be included in an upcoming version of the phone giant's HyperOS 2.0 operating system, this ground-breaking feature would use WLAN (wireless LAN) searches to detect unusual Wi-Fi signals in the area; signals consistent with WLAN profiles emitted by hidden cameras.

Apparently the scanning tech is a development of an existing program available on GitHub, called Ingram. Leaked HyperOS 2.0 screenshots show the feature supposedly in action:

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

If Xiaomi does indeed implement hidden camera detection in future versions of its mobile OS, it could really prove a hit with frequent travellers concerned with being spied on when staying in unfamiliar accommodation. After all, it's estimated that around 11% of travellers will be exposed to hidden cameras, with the rise of privately-owned holiday accommodation rented through platforms like Airbnb making it easier than ever for peeping toms to set up hidden cameras to spy on their guests. Having such a convenient means of camera detection built into your phone would also likely appeal to individuals who live in regions where covert state surveillance is commonplace, and it taps into a more widespread concern with digital privacy in general.

It's not yet clear when Xiaomi will officially add this feature to a new HyperOS 2.0 revision, but if/when it does, we'd be keen to see how it compares to the best hidden camera detectors currently on the market.