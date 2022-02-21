Tokina announces SZ 8mm f/2.8 fisheye lens for Fujifilm and Sony cameras

Tokina has just announced the official release date for the Tokina SZ 8mm f/2.8 X fisheye lens for Fuji X mount and Sony E (APS-C) mount. This lightweight, compact lenses are the third and fourth lenses to join the SZ series alongside a 500mm f/8 Super-telephoto and an SZX 400mm f/8 super-telephoto mirror lenses.

Aimed at content creators, vloggers and social media influencers, the full-field fisheye lens is an ultra-wide, manual focus prime designed specifically for APS-C Sony and Fujifilm cameras such as the Sony A6600 or the Fujifilm X-S10. Like all fisheye lenses, the emphasized perspective and unique distortion make it an excellent choice for photographers and videographers who are looking for something more creative than a standard wide-angle lens.

Tokina SZ 8mm f/2.8 X and Tokina SZ 8mm f/2.8 E fisheye lenses (Image credit: Tokina)

With a fast maximum aperture of f/2.8 and a minimum aperture of f/22, it’s perfect for use in low-light conditions, landscapes, architecture, nightscapes or interior photography. Due to its compact size, it’s an ideal travel companion and even with the protruding lens element, it’s only 52mm in length and weighs just 280g.

Other features include a clickless aperture ring which is especially useful when shooting video, a minimum focusing distance of 10cm so you can capture objects up close to really warp perspectives and it has a detachable bayonet head that is designed to be used with full-frame cameras to create circular fish-eye photos.

As you would expect from Tokina lenses, it has a high-quality build and uses good quality glass and multi-coatings to ensure minimal aberrations and ghosting effects. The lens is made up of 11 elements in 9 groups and has a 7-blade aperture configuration which means you can still create pleasing bokeh without spending too much.

Both lenses will be available to buy from 15 March. There has been no mention of price yet but you can expect it to be considerably cheaper than native ultra-wide fisheye lenses would be.

