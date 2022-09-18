This Minox lens will make your Fujifilm camera even more retro!

Launched at The Photography Show (opens in new tab) this weekend, this lens allows to get the look of one of the classic compact cameras from the 1980s on your Fujfilm X-mount mirrorless camera. The Minox 35 GT was a highly-successful pocket 35mm film camera, with a fold-down lens that was loved by photographers looking for a quality, pocketable camera. And now MS Hobbies is bringing the Color-Minotar 35mm f/2.8 lens from this analog camera to the digital camera user. The adapted lens is already available in Leica M and Sony FE mounts - but is now will be produced for the Fujifilm X-mount.

Minox Color-Minotar 35mm f/2.8 from Minox 35 GT camera adapted for the Fujifilm range of mirrorless cameras (Image credit: Digital Camera World)

The small lens will give an effective focal length of around 52mm when used on a Fujifilm X-mount camera.

MS Hobbies (opens in new tab) are specialists at selling, repairing, and providing supplies for the Minox camera range. You can get a serviced Minox 35 GT from them from £140 upwards - and the iconic Minox spy camera for anything from £100 to £900, depending on the color and the condition. It can also provide film and processing for the sub-miniature spy camera format - including offering a DIY film cutter that will adapt a 35mm roll down to the 8x11mm size used.

The new Fujifilm X-Mount Minox lens will retail for £140 (around US$162).

(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

