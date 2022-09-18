This Minox lens will make your Fujifilm camera even more retro!

By Chris George
published

Put the lens from the classic Minox 35 GT film compact onto your mirrorless camera body

Minox Color-Minotar 35mm f/2.8
Minox lens ftted on a Fujifilm X-A20 camera (Image credit: Digital Camera World)

Launched at The Photography Show (opens in new tab) this weekend, this lens allows to get the look of one of the classic compact cameras from the 1980s on your Fujfilm X-mount mirrorless camera. The Minox 35 GT was a highly-successful pocket 35mm film camera, with a fold-down lens that was loved by photographers looking for a quality, pocketable camera. And now MS Hobbies is bringing the Color-Minotar 35mm f/2.8 lens from this analog camera to the digital camera user. The adapted lens is already available in Leica M and Sony FE mounts - but is now will be produced for the Fujifilm X-mount.

Minox Color-Minotar 35mm f/2.8 from Minox 35 GT camera adapted for the Fujifilm range of mirrorless cameras (Image credit: Digital Camera World)

The small lens will give an effective focal length of around 52mm when used on a Fujifilm X-mount camera. 

MS Hobbies (opens in new tab) are specialists at selling, repairing, and providing supplies for the Minox camera range. You can get a serviced Minox 35 GT from them from £140 upwards - and the iconic Minox spy camera for anything from £100 to £900, depending on the color and the condition. It can also provide film and processing for the sub-miniature spy camera format - including offering a DIY film cutter that will adapt a 35mm roll down to the 8x11mm size used.

The new Fujifilm X-Mount Minox lens will retail for £140 (around US$162).

(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

Related articles