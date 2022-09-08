This is the widest Fujinon lens yet for Fujifilm GFX medium format cameras

At today's Fujifilm X-Summit in New York (opens in new tab), the latest lens for the GFX family of medium format cameras was fully announced. The Fujifilm GF20-35mm F4 R WR becomes the widest lens for the system, despite being a zoom - and goes noticeably wider than the GF23mmF4 R LM WR, which had previously offered the widest angle of view for GFX camera.

The lens is not a surprise announcement, as had been promised on the GF lens roadmap that was announced earlier in the year. But now we have the full specification, availability and pricing - with the good news that the lens will be on sale by the end of this month, becoming the 14th lens in the GF range.

The GF20-35mm offers an effective focal length equivalent to a 16-28mm on a full-frame camera - and has been delivered to offer sufficient resolving power to take advantage of the 100-megapixel resolution of the GFX 100 (opens in new tab) and GFX 100S (opens in new tab) cameras.

Fujifilm GF20-35mm F4 R WR on the GFX 100S (Image credit: Fujifilm)

Key features of the lens include:

Constructed using 14 elements in 10 groups – including there 3 aspherical elements, and one aspherical ED element

82mm filter thread (same as GF23mm and GF250mm lenses, and others)

Nano-GI coating to suppress lens flare and ghosting

Fluorine coating for stain resistance

High speed and silent AF (using inner focus and STM drive)

Minimum focus distance 0.35m

Maximum magnification 0.14x (at the most telephoto end)

Measures 88.5 x 112.5mm, and weighs in at 725g (25.6 oz)

Magnesium, aluminum, brass and plastic components

Internal zoom

12-point weather sealing

Can be used down to temperatures of -10° C (14°F)

The wide-angle zoom has been designed to be small and light for a lens of its type, by using a near symmetrical lens element configuration, to facilitate aberration correction. The number of elements traditionally needed has also been reduced by using an aspherical surface in each group. The front two groups in front of the aperture serve for both zooming and focusing.

The lens is due to go on sale on September 29, and retail for $2,499 / £2,349.

Fujifilm GF20-35mm F4 R WR with lens hood (Image credit: Fujifilm)

