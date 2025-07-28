Fujifilm's GFX100RF medium format compact camera: No conversion lenses or lower-resolution versions coming, says Fujifilm Italy

The product manager at Fujifilm Italy stated that the manufacturer is prioritizing portability over lens flexibility for its latest medium format camera, the GFX100RF. This means no native conversion lenses are planned to enter the market. Also, this model will remain a high-resolution premium medium format compact camera, with no plans to introduce a cut-down version to the GFX-RF line.

As reported by FujiRumors, the Fujifilm Italy spokesman revealed in an Italian-language podcast that there will be no native conversation lenses and no lower-resolution model in the GFX-RF line coming – underscoring Fujifilm's commitment to maintaining the GFX100RF as a premium, fixed-lens medium format camera designed for a niche audience.

Unlike other GFX cameras that use the G-mount system and offer the possibility to change lenses, the GFX100RF is a fixed-lens camera, which contributes to its compact form factor. While the GFX100RF is still relatively large, it is considered compact for a medium format camera and much more portable than previous models like the GFX 100 or GFX 100S.

The GF100RF comes with a fixed 35mm f/4 lens (equivalent to approximately 28mm in full-frame terms). While some photographers prefer this focal length and simplicity, others were hoping for conversion lens accessories to extend the fixed lens' focal range. These types of lenses – such as wide-angle or telephoto adapters – can be added to the front of a fixed lens to alter its field of view (as Fujifilm itself sells for its best-selling X100VI APS-C compact camera).

So, no native conversion lenses for the GFX100RF might limit some photographers' visual goals. But, based on past releases for other Fujifilm compact cameras, including the X100VI, third-party manufacturers such as Freewell, NEEWER, and Astra Lab may step in to offer compatible lenses.

In the same podcast, the Fujifilm Italy spokesperson also stated that there are currently no plans to release a GFX-RF "light" camera with a lower-resolution sensor.

