This is the most EXPENSIVE Black Friday deal I've ever seen, but it's still $2,000 off

By
published

Own the best cinema experience for $2,000 less in the most expensive Black Friday deal I've ever seen!

Leica Cine 1 Deal
(Image credit: Leica)

When you hear the word 'Leica' you know whatever the product it's going to be the most luxurious it can ever be, but all that luxury comes at a price, and my oh my have I found the most EXPENSIVE Black Friday deal that I've ever cast my eye upon – far out of reach for most of us, but still just under $2,000 off to make it a 'good deal' for the few.

Running now, until December 3rd 2024, you can elevate your home cinema experience this holiday season by bringing stunning visuals to your gatherings. When you purchase a Leica Cine 1 “100” or “120” projector, and you’ll receive a complimentary matching Leica “100” or “120” ALR screen valued at $1,995! - That's a hearty saving if your pockets are big enough.

 Leica Cine 1 + 100' screen
was $10,990 now $8,995 at Leica Camera

SAVE $1,995 at Leica USA. While this is extremely expensive – it is the best cinema experience anyone can wish for – with a cool $1,995 off!

View Deal

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

