This is the dumbest Prime Day product I've seen this year

Like many photographers, I've been trawling through Amazon trying to track down the best Prime Day camera deals. Maybe I'll spot a discount on a lens I've been coveting, or a good deal on a terminally overpriced CFexpress card. (Actually, I found an amazing deal on a camera I've always wanted.)

Instead, what I've found is the dumbest photography product I've ever seen during Prime Day: a dog light box. I mean, just look at it.

I have so many questions.

1) A product shot of a dog? Who the hell wants a photo of their dog like this? Is it aimed at people whose ecommerce business is selling puppies?

2) Okay, let's say for a second that somebody does want a sterile photo of a dog in a soulless white void. Maybe for some sort of doggy outfit business. But what the heck is this multi-angle shooting all about? Why does anyone need a top-down photo of a dog? I don't think I've ever even seen a photo taken from that angle, such is its uselessness.

(Image credit: Amazon • Takerers)

3) Am I the only one who can't see most dogs sitting put in this thing? Maybe long enough to produce a puddle or a pile, but probably not to take a picture.

4) Why advertise the five colored backgrounds as "not reflective" when there is clearly a reflection on them in the illustrative image?

(Image credit: Amazon • Takerers)

Obviously this light box is, in all actuality, supposed to be used for photographing inanimate objects rather than dogs. I get it. But the idea to market it with a dog inside as if to suggest that it's some sort of pet photography starter kit is just really bizarre. Although I guess it worked, because here we are. What can I say – I'm a sucker for a Shiba Inu.

If you disagree, and think that this is actually the best thing you've seen on Prime Day, you can buy a Takerers 32x32 Photo Studio Light Box with 3x LED panels for $94.99 (down from $119.99). Or you can make your own for virtually nothing, using stuff around your home, like I did in this (very old!) video:

