Orangemonkie reveals its biggest-ever foldable photo studio: Foldio4
This extra-large portable photo studio is ideal for shooting product shots of bulkier items
Orangemonkie has announced its biggest-ever portable photo studio: Foldio4. The Foldio range has been around for 10 years and provides creators, brands, and online sellers with a hassle-free, foldable photo studio. The seamless white backdrop and optimal lighting creates the ideal environment for product photography, enabling users to take professional-looking product shots to elevate their business profile.
Foldio4 takes things to the max with a huge 39-inch shooting area, making it ideal for photographing larger items like bags, laptops and lifestyle scenes. The space is easily large enough to house Orangemonkie's Foldio360 Smart Turntable base, which allows you to easily create 360-degree interactive images.
Read more: the best light tents for photography
Part of what makes all Foldio models so special is their high-quality LED lighting design, that gives clear, even, and shadow-less illumination to the items within the studio. For Foldio4 there's a 4-channel system with independent control over the top, side and bottom lights, while the LEDs themselves have a high color rendering index score of >98 for exceptionally color-accurate illumination. Maximum brightness is 6500 lux, and the Foldio4 features a Halo Bar system for custom lighting angles.
The two lighting bars positioned at the front corners of the studio sit on magnets, making them stable yet also effortless to set up. And when you're finished shooting, the magnetic construction of the Foldio4 allows you to fold it down to just 4 inches thick in seconds.
Foldio4 is currently in the fundraising stage, with the Kickstarter campaign having gone live on June 17th. Estimated delivery is planned for September 2025, with final the retail price being $499. Early Kickstarter backers can order a Foldio4 for a Super Early Bird Price starting at $179, and I can honestly say that's really tempting (providing you accept the financial risk with backing any crowd-funded campaign).
I personally have an original Foldio and find it just as easy and effective as the marketing claims, having used it to shoot hundreds of product shots with excellent results.
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
