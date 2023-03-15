This fairytale fox photo scooped a British Wildlife Photography Award

The winners of the prestigious British Wildlife Photography Awards have just been announced, chosen from more than 13,000 submitted images celebrating the beauty and brutality of Britain's nature.

An image of a red fox moving through a woodland that has been partially destroyed by industrialism has claimed this year's grand prize, and 28-year-old British photographer Charlie Page is the recipient of the £5,000 grand prize ( approximately $6,000 / AU$9,100).

We don't often see some of nature's most fateful impacts in the UK – at least in comparison with devastating Australian wildfires and American tornadoes – but we do have our own problem areas that include poaching, fox hunting and industrialism.

Page's winning image (below), captured at Lee Valley Park in England, may not show catastrophic hurricanes or blazing fires. It does, however, remind us that local animals and wildlife across the UK are still losing their homes as the total population of cities grows, and the affordable housing crisis worsens.

(opens in new tab) + Nikon 24-50mm f/4-6.3 (opens in new tab) • 24mm, 1/640 sec, f/4.0, ISO200). Grand prize winner & Urban Wildlife winner – A Look to the Future... ( Nikon Z5 • 24mm, 1/640 sec, f/4.0, ISO200). (Image credit: Charlie Page / British Wildlife Photography Awards)

The British Wildlife Photography Awards (opens in new tab) (BWPA) 2023 aims to showcase images of wildlife taken solely in the UK, while highlighting the great wealth and diversity of Britain’s natural history. It's also a crucial reminder of what value our woodlands, wetlands and other ecosystems still hold in Britain.

"I knew this area was frequented by foxes, and I wanted to take an image with the industrial backdrop to show the devastation caused to this local woodland that the fox calls home," said Page. "I hope that wildlife photographers aren’t faced with similar scenes in years to come."

(opens in new tab) + Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 (opens in new tab) • 600mm, 1/100 sec, f/6.3, ISO6400). RSPB Young British Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2023 & 15-17 Years Winner – Branching Out ( Canon EOS R6 • 600mm, 1/100 sec, f/6.3, ISO6400). (Image credit: Billy Evans-Freke / British Wildlife Photography Awards)

The RSPB Young British Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2023 title was awarded to Billy Evans-Freke for his image (above) of a tawny owlet resting in a tree in East Sussex, England.

This award is supported by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds with the aim of encouraging younger people to get involved with nature and photography. Billy also won the 15-17 Years category with this image.

(opens in new tab) + Nikon 500mm f/5.6 (opens in new tab) • 500mm, 1/1600 sec; f/11, ISO2200) Animal Behaviour Winner – Hitching a Lift ( Nikon D850 • 500mm, 1/1600 sec; f/11, ISO2200) (Image credit: James Roddie / British Wildlife Photography Awards)

"The talented photographers in this year’s competition have given us an exceptional window into Britain's nature," said Will Nicholls, director of the BWPA. "It’s an important reminder of the wildlife and wild spaces that still remain in the UK, and are in need of our care and protection."

(opens in new tab) • 26mm, 1/30 sec, f/8.0, ISO250) Black & White Winner – Great Mell Fell (Sony A7R + Sony 16-35mm f/4 • 26mm, 1/30 sec, f/8.0, ISO250) (Image credit: Matthew Turner / British Wildlife Photography Awards)

(opens in new tab) + Nikon 60mm f/2.8 (opens in new tab) • 60mm, 1/60 sec, f/29, ISO2000) Coast & Marine Winner – Welcome to the Zoo (plankton) ( Nikon D850 • 60mm, 1/60 sec, f/29, ISO2000) (Image credit: Henley Spiers / British Wildlife Photography Awards)

(opens in new tab) + Canon 70-300mm f/4-5.6 (opens in new tab) • 81mm, 1/2000 sec, f/11, ISO400) Habitat Winner – Stag by the Loch Side ( Canon EOS 5D Mark IV • 81mm, 1/2000 sec, f/11, ISO400) (Image credit: Neil McIntyre / British Wildlife Photography Awards)

(opens in new tab) + Canon 100mm f/2.8 Macro (opens in new tab) • 100mm, 1/4 sec, f/32, ISO160). Hidden Britain Winner – Honey Bee Flight Trail ( Canon EOS 5D • 100mm, 1/4 sec, f/32, ISO160). (Image credit: John Waters / British Wildlife Photography Awards)

All awarded and top-tier winning images will be published as a collection by Bird Eye Books in a hardback coffee table format, which is now available to purchase online (opens in new tab) with a foreword by none other than Dame Judi Dench.

On another exciting note, the BWPA 2024 competition is now open for entries via the awards website (opens in new tab) and invites photographers of all abilities to submit their photos.

