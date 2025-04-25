Remembering Wildlife reveals incredible results of conservation photo competition
The 20 winners appear in the '10 Years of Remembering Wildlife' fundraising book – pre-order it now by pledging on Kickstarter!
Wildlife Photographers United has revealed the 20 competition winners whose images will be included in the forthcoming 10 Years of Remembering Wildlife book.
Previous books featured solely on one species but, to be selected to appear in 10 Years of Remembering Wildlife, readers had to submit images of any of the previous 9 species plus pangolins.
Over 4,500 photos were entered, says series founder and producer Margot Raggett MBE, and all the entry fees will go to conservation projects.
The judging panel included leading nature photographer, Art Wolfe, and wildlife photographer, Federico Veronesi.
Due to be published on October 06 2025, priced at $80.00 / £59.50 (Australian pricing to be confirmed), 10 Years of Remembering Wildlife will be the tenth volume in the charity book series that was started by Raggett in 2016.
Pledge $66 / £50 or more on Kickstarter to pre-order it now, but hurry – the Kickstarter will close on Sunday 27 April.
Scroll down to enjoy the winning images, which include elephants, rhinos, great apes, lions, cheetahs, African wild dogs, bears, leopards, tigers and pangolins…
Raggett decided to take action after seeing a poached elephant in Kenya, and started asking fellow wildlife photographers if they would contribute images to a fundraising book – this request launched the start of something special.
Between them, Remembering Elephants and its successors – including Remembering Rhinos, Remembering Great Apes, Remembering Lions, Remembering Cheetahs, Remembering African Wild Dogs, Remembering Bears, Remembering Leopards and Remembering Tigers – have raised over $1.55 million / £1.2 million for 79 conservation projects across 34 countries.
Like its predecessors, 10 Years of Remembering Wildlife will feature images donated by many of the world’s leading wildlife photographers – including Todd Gustafson and Greg du Toit.
The work of up to 80 wildlife photographers will be included under the ‘Wildlife Photographers United’ banner – plus 20 readers of Digital Camera magazine, who answered the call to enter images in its March issue (291).
To be chosen to appear in 10 Years of Remembering Wildlife, the judges were looking for striking and beautiful images, true to the original scene, with nothing added or taken away. Editing should have been kept to a minimum.
See the winning photos from the competition
Pre-order 10 Years of Remembering Wildlife today!
The Standard Edition of 10 Years of Remembering Wildlife will be published on 6 October 2025, priced at $80.00 / £59.50, with earlybird pre-orders on Kickstarter until Sunday April 27.
The 10 Years of Remembering Wildlife launch event will take place at the Royal Geographical Society in London, England, on October 08.
Prints of the winning competition images will also appear in the London exhibition to launch the book, and those prints will subsequently be sold to raise further money for the cause.
For more information about the series, visit the Remembering Wildlife website.
