Remembering Wildlife reveals incredible results of conservation photo competition

'Sunset Scales', a pangolin in Manyeleti Game Reserve, Greater Kruger, South Africa, by Armand Grobler, is one of the 20 winning images and features in the 10 Years of Remembering Wildlife book

Wildlife Photographers United has revealed the 20 competition winners whose images will be included in the forthcoming 10 Years of Remembering Wildlife book.

Previous books featured solely on one species but, to be selected to appear in 10 Years of Remembering Wildlife, readers had to submit images of any of the previous 9 species plus pangolins.

Over 4,500 photos were entered, says series founder and producer Margot Raggett MBE, and all the entry fees will go to conservation projects.

The judging panel included leading nature photographer, Art Wolfe, and wildlife photographer, Federico Veronesi.

Due to be published on October 06 2025, priced at $80.00 / £59.50 (Australian pricing to be confirmed), 10 Years of Remembering Wildlife will be the tenth volume in the charity book series that was started by Raggett in 2016.

Pledge $66 / £50 or more on Kickstarter to pre-order it now, but hurry – the Kickstarter will close on Sunday 27 April.

Scroll down to enjoy the winning images, which include elephants, rhinos, great apes, lions, cheetahs, African wild dogs, bears, leopards, tigers and pangolins…

(Image credit: © Wildlife Photographers United / Tristan Dicks)

Raggett decided to take action after seeing a poached elephant in Kenya, and started asking fellow wildlife photographers if they would contribute images to a fundraising book – this request launched the start of something special.

Between them, Remembering Elephants and its successors – including Remembering Rhinos, Remembering Great Apes, Remembering Lions, Remembering Cheetahs, Remembering African Wild Dogs, Remembering Bears, Remembering Leopards and Remembering Tigers – have raised over $1.55 million / £1.2 million for 79 conservation projects across 34 countries.

Like its predecessors, 10 Years of Remembering Wildlife will feature images donated by many of the world’s leading wildlife photographers – including Todd Gustafson and Greg du Toit.

The work of up to 80 wildlife photographers will be included under the ‘Wildlife Photographers United’ banner – plus 20 readers of Digital Camera magazine, who answered the call to enter images in its March issue (291).

To be chosen to appear in 10 Years of Remembering Wildlife, the judges were looking for striking and beautiful images, true to the original scene, with nothing added or taken away. Editing should have been kept to a minimum.

See the winning photos from the competition

LEFT: Tiger reflection, photographed in Bandhavgarh National Park, India, by Bircan Harper. RIGHT: African Black Bellied Pangolin, taken in Sangha Lodge, Dzanga-Sangha National Park, Central African Republic by Alessandra Sikand (Image credit: © Bircan Harper & © Alessandra Sikand)

Sunset Scales, a pangolin in Manyeleti Game Reserve, Greater Kruger, South Africa, by Armand Grobler (Image credit: © Armand Grobler)

5 at Blue hour, cheetahs in Shompole Wildlife Hide, Kenya, by Johann du Toit (Image credit: © Johann du Toit)

Fire of Creation, a rhino in Kalahari, Botswana, by James Gifford (Image credit: © James Gifford)

Leopard Enjoying Morning Sun Break, taken in Wilpattu National Park, Sri Lanka by Ifham Raji (Image credit: © Ifham Raji)

Cold Callers Welcome, taken in the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, India, by Mark Meth-Cohn (Image credit: © Mark Meth-Cohn)

Puppy love, wild dog babies taken in the Tswalu Kalahari Reserve, South Africa, by Marcus Westberg (Image credit: © Marcus Westberg)

A Majestic Union!, leopards in the Nagarhole Tiger Reserve Forest, Karnataka, India, taken by Kaustubh Mulay (Image credit: © Kaustubh Mulay)

Entourage, African wild dogs in Mana Pools National Park, Zimbabwe, taken by Torie Hilley (Image credit: © Torie Hilley)

LEFT: Photo of a gorilla and her baby in Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda, titled In the Arms of Eternity, by Kim Paffen. RIGHT: Photo of a lioness and cub in the Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya, titled Carried Away, by Vicki Jauron (Image credit: © Kim Paffen & © Vicki Jauron)

Thirst, an elephant in Kenya taken by Tom Way (Image credit: © Tom Way)

Enjoying the sunrise, tigers in the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, India, taken by Mark Meth-Cohn (Image credit: © Mark Meth-Cohn)

Monkey Business, gorillas in Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, Uganda, taken by Pedro Amaral (Image credit: © Pedro Amaral)

Gama, the beach huntress, a lioness in Namibia, taken by Griet Van Malderen (Image credit: © Griet Van Malderen)

A Touching Moment, elephants in Corbett National Park, India, taken by Jagdeep Rajput (Image credit: Jagdeep Rajput)

Mbili bora in the rain, cheetahs in Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya, taken by Xavier Ortega (Image credit: Xavier Ortega)

Clash of Titans, rhinos in Solio Game Reserve, Laikipia, Kenya, taken by Alessandro Marena (Image credit: © Alessandro Marena)

Age of Innocence, polar bears in Baffin Island, Canada, taken by Julie Oldroyd (Image credit: Julie Oldroyd)

Pre-order 10 Years of Remembering Wildlife today!

(Image credit: © Wildlife Photographers United / Tristan Dicks)

The Standard Edition of 10 Years of Remembering Wildlife will be published on 6 October 2025, priced at $80.00 / £59.50, with earlybird pre-orders on Kickstarter until Sunday April 27.

The 10 Years of Remembering Wildlife launch event will take place at the Royal Geographical Society in London, England, on October 08.

Prints of the winning competition images will also appear in the London exhibition to launch the book, and those prints will subsequently be sold to raise further money for the cause.

For more information about the series, visit the Remembering Wildlife website.

