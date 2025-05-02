Golden nature, frozen artistry and the rhythm of tradition: Picture Award announces winners
This incredible golden heron leads the winning images of Picture Award's 17th edition, centered around animals, people and panoramas
The winners of the 17th International Picture Award have been announced. This edition featured three categories: Animals, People, and Panorama.
Picture Award is a global competition that welcomes professional, semi-professional and enthusiast amateur photographers, honoring artistry at a time when social media and commissioned projects often overshadow artistic development in the photography world.
The category winners shed light on golden moments in nature, the pure joy of artistry, and highlight tradition as well as sky phenomena and reflections.
Let's take a closer look at the awarded images, artist statements, and discuss the winning strategies behind these stills. To discover more finalists, visit Picture Award's website or Instagram.
Animals
Winner
Ilona Chytła (Poland)
"The image shows a grey heron at sunrise on a beautiful summer morning in Poland. The golden hues and striking light patterns reflect the magic of that moment. Time spent in nature is priceless, and being able to capture and share it is an incredible feeling. This was my first photo contest – and I won the grand prize! An unforgettable memory that will stay with me forever."
2nd Place
Peter Grob (Switzerland)
"Since I picked up macrophotography, jumping spiders have been my favorite subject due to their 'personality'. The ant-mimicking ones fascinate me in particular. So I‘m very pleased that this little goblin from Malaysia has won the hearts of the jury and was lifted to second place."
3rd Place
Jamadagni Girish (Singapore)
"This picture was taken in Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya and shows the annual migration of the Wildebeests, crossing the Mara River."
People
Winner
Giovanni Tarantini (Italy)
"Capturing that fleeting moment of the dancer's leap felt like freezing pure joy and artistry in time. To have it recognized like this is deeply meaningful, a celebration of both the power of movement and the beauty my lens could capture."
2nd Place
Svetlin Yosifov (Bulgaria)
The subject's eye contact establishes a strong connection with the viewer. Converting this image into monochrome was a clever choice: it effectively draws our attention into the frame, enhancing the scene's dynamism and focus.
3rd Place
Harinder Singh (India)
"In the heart of their homes, Punjabi women move with the soothing rhythm of tradition, tending to clay pots filled with lentils and legacies, where every crack in the wall whispers a treasured memory."
Panorama
Winner
Vittorio Maria Perucatti (Italy)
This panoramic image of the night sky is captivating. Perucatti has expertly highlighted the Milky Way, beautifully framed by rock formations in the fore and middle ground. This composition is characteristic of landscape astrophotography, where the elements of the night sky harmoniously blend with the surrounding scenery.
2nd Place
Irmi Mayer (Germany)
"This picture contains three components that are very important to me: the place Stokksnes in Iceland is gorgeous and so amazing, the sunset (I'm a sunset lover), and lastly, the 'little photographer' that acts as an eye-catcher."
3rd Place
Judith Kuhn (Germany)
"I had the image 'Vestrahorn Eye' in my head for a long time, and to create a shot of this kind, I had to wait until the conditions were finally right."
