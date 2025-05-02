The winners of the 17th International Picture Award have been announced. This edition featured three categories: Animals, People, and Panorama.

Picture Award is a global competition that welcomes professional, semi-professional and enthusiast amateur photographers, honoring artistry at a time when social media and commissioned projects often overshadow artistic development in the photography world.

The category winners shed light on golden moments in nature, the pure joy of artistry, and highlight tradition as well as sky phenomena and reflections.

Let's take a closer look at the awarded images, artist statements, and discuss the winning strategies behind these stills. To discover more finalists, visit Picture Award's website or Instagram.

Animals

Winner

"This photo was born out of my passion for photography and love for nature – a passion inspired by my husband. I started with analog photography, and today I find the most joy in capturing nature in motion" (Image credit: Ilona Chytła, Picture Award)

Ilona Chytła (Poland)

"The image shows a grey heron at sunrise on a beautiful summer morning in Poland. The golden hues and striking light patterns reflect the magic of that moment. Time spent in nature is priceless, and being able to capture and share it is an incredible feeling. This was my first photo contest – and I won the grand prize! An unforgettable memory that will stay with me forever."

2nd Place

An award-worthy "little goblin" (Image credit: Peter Grob, Picture Award)

Peter Grob (Switzerland)

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Since I picked up macrophotography, jumping spiders have been my favorite subject due to their 'personality'. The ant-mimicking ones fascinate me in particular. So I‘m very pleased that this little goblin from Malaysia has won the hearts of the jury and was lifted to second place."

3rd Place

"I am extremely happy to win the bronze medal in Animals category of the competition organized by Picture Award" (Image credit: Jamadagni Girish, Picture Award)

Jamadagni Girish (Singapore)

"This picture was taken in Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya and shows the annual migration of the Wildebeests, crossing the Mara River."

People

Winner

Giovanni Tarantini artfully used the backlight to highlight the dancer's body (Image credit: Giovanni Tarantini, Picture Award)

Giovanni Tarantini (Italy)



"Capturing that fleeting moment of the dancer's leap felt like freezing pure joy and artistry in time. To have it recognized like this is deeply meaningful, a celebration of both the power of movement and the beauty my lens could capture."

2nd Place

"I participated in some of the first editions of the Picture Award and, as then, in this edition of the competition the jury appreciated my photographic work. Thank you!" (Image credit: Svetlin Yosifov, Picture Award)

Svetlin Yosifov (Bulgaria)



The subject's eye contact establishes a strong connection with the viewer. Converting this image into monochrome was a clever choice: it effectively draws our attention into the frame, enhancing the scene's dynamism and focus.

3rd Place

This photograph offers us a glimpse into the life of Punjabi women (Image credit: Harinder Singh, Picture Award)

Harinder Singh (India)



"In the heart of their homes, Punjabi women move with the soothing rhythm of tradition, tending to clay pots filled with lentils and legacies, where every crack in the wall whispers a treasured memory."

Panorama

Winner

"Photography is the way I make people understand me. This award makes me realize that I'm moving in the right direction. I can't wait to see where this journey will bring me" (Image credit: Vittorio Maria Perucatti, Picture Award)

Vittorio Maria Perucatti (Italy)

This panoramic image of the night sky is captivating. Perucatti has expertly highlighted the Milky Way, beautifully framed by rock formations in the fore and middle ground. This composition is characteristic of landscape astrophotography, where the elements of the night sky harmoniously blend with the surrounding scenery.

2nd Place

"I'm beyond grateful and truly honored to be recognized by the International Picture Award - thank you so much. I'm so happy to see this picture among the winners in this international competition" (Image credit: Irmi Mayer, Picture Award)

Irmi Mayer (Germany)

"This picture contains three components that are very important to me: the place Stokksnes in Iceland is gorgeous and so amazing, the sunset (I'm a sunset lover), and lastly, the 'little photographer' that acts as an eye-catcher."

3rd Place

"I'm very happy that I achieved third place in my first participation in this competition – and then in the panorama category, which I rarely photograph" (Image credit: Judith Kuhn, Picture Award)

Judith Kuhn (Germany)



"I had the image 'Vestrahorn Eye' in my head for a long time, and to create a shot of this kind, I had to wait until the conditions were finally right."

You might also like...

Browse the best photography awards and contests for more inspiration. If you want to try your hand in these categories, take a look at the best lenses for portraits along with the best lenses for bird photography and wildlife and the best lenses for landscapes.