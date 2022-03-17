The Sony A6300 is still on sale at Amazon – but DON'T buy it

If you're searching for a 4K vlogging camera that also takes great stills, then look no further than the Sony A6300… Is what we would normally say. But stock of this has diminished and the last few scalpers out there are trying to get your hard-earned cash, with some on Amazon charging over $1,500 / £1,700 for a camera that just is not worth it in today's market. So our advice would be do not buy this camera.

Instead, you're far better off investing in the newer and better Sony A6100 or Sony A6600. However, in the spirit of yesteryear, let's take a trip down memory lane to see what made this camera a good option back in the day (and if you're understandably confused by the A6000 lineup, check out our Sony A6000 vs A6100 vs A6300 vs A6400 vs A6500 vs A6600 guide).

The Sony A6300 was equipped with a 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor and a Bionz X processor, combining a compact design with a load of horsepower. With 425 phase-detection AF points, the it delivered distinctively wide and dense autofocus coverage. The A6300 also had a 0.05sec AF speed, which meant that erratic, fast-moving subjects were generally no match for the its focusing power.

• These are the best lenses for Sony A6000 cameras

The A6300 was capable of internal 4K video recording with full pixel readout and no pixel binning – pretty neat for the time. It also offered Fast Hybrid AF, which made autofocus while filming video precise. To increase your video quality even further, the A6300 also supported line input from professional-standard audio devices with a separately sold XLR adaptor kit, as well as ordinary plug-in microphones.

Notice, we are talking in past tense for the Sony A6300; to be super clear, we do not recommend buying this camera in 2022. However, if you are in the market for a new vlogging device then heading over to our best vlogging cameras guide to find better, fast and much more affordable alternatives to the now old and vastly overpriced A6300.

But, if you have money to burn or are wanting to pick this up as a memento before stock is well and truly gone, be our guest using the link below – but don't say we didn't warn you!

Read more:

Best vlogging camera

Best Sony cameras

Best microphone for vlogging

Best 4K cameras