The refreshed Panasonic Lumix S5D offers great full-frame value for pro creators

Panasonic has just announced a slight refresh of its Lumix S5 camera – called the Lumix S5D, it offers some minor improvements over the original model with new compatibility with DJI's LiDAR autofocus system and DJI RS 3 Pro Gimbal for speedier autofocus.

But perhaps most exciting is the low low price which could well make the Lumix S5D one of the best value full-frame cameras you can buy right now – if it wasn't for its pesky older brother the original Lumix S5 still being widely sold.

The Lumix S5D is built around the same 24.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor you'll find in the S5, with a maximum ISO of 51200 and Dual Native ISO tech, which like the original, offers an impressive 14+ stops of wide dynamic range and high sensitivity performance in stills and video. The dual native ISOs for the Lumix S5D are 640 and 4000.

When it comes to video specs – the S5D is capable of 4K 60p/50p 4:2:0 10-bit, and 4K 30p/25p 4:2:2 10-bit internal recording up to 30 minutes, or 4K 30p/25p 4:2:0 8-bit recording with no limit. You can also hook the camera up to an Atomos external recorder for 5.9K 29.97p/25p, 4.1K 59.94p/50p, or Anamorphic 3.5K 50p recording.

The S5D also shares Panasonic's powerful Dual I.S. image stabilization, which is the best stabilization I have tested in any camera system to date. 5-axis in-body image stabilization can be combined with 2-axis optical image stabilization in a compatible L-mount lens, which gives up to 6.5 stops of stabilization.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Panasonic) (Image credit: Panasonic) (Image credit: Panasonic) (Image credit: Panasonic)

What you're not getting here is Panasonic's newer (and much improved) phase-detect autofocus system that debuted with the Lumix S5 II. The contrast-detect autofocus in the original S5 is slow and clunky compared to rivals, with less AI and tracking smarts, so you can probably expect the same performance here.

Although DJI's LiDAR Range Finder Module could step in to save the day, with 43,200 ranging points within a 14-meter distance, connected via USB-C, it provides focus feedback for the Lumix S5D to drive lens autofocus – no further accessories or calibration required.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although curiously the Range Finder Module and RS 3 Pro gimbal listed by Panasonic are not the latest DJI models, with both looking to be short on stock in many locations and newer products released or announced – I have reached out to Panasonic to confirm if the S5D is compatible with other DJI LiDAR products such as the new DJI Focus Pro LiDAR and DJI RS 4 gimbal.

Panasonic Lumix S5D mounted on the DJI RS 3 Pro gimbal. (Image credit: Panasonic)

The S5D will be available from the end of October in two kits, (there is no body-only option available at launch). The first kit will cost £1,399 (US and AU pricing TBC) and includes the brand new Lumix S 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 lens, or the second kit with the Lumix S5D and Lumix S 28-200mm f/4-7.1 lens for £1,799.

It's difficult to make a direct comparison, as neither camera offers the exact same kit lens, but the Lumix S5D plus 18-40mm lens is around a £100 premium on the full price of the original S5 with the Lumix S 20-60mm kit lens.

Although at the time of writing, the S5 kit mentioned above in the UK is just £999, or it's £799 for just the camera body, so it might be worth holding out for a bargain if you don't mind missing out on the new LiDAR functionality.

For more on all things Panasonic – check out our buying guide to the best Panasonic camera and the best L-mount lenses.