The Photography Show shifts to three days as mark of respect to The Queen

The Photography Show & The Video Show – the European imaging super event that tees off at the NEC in Birmingham, England this weekend – has announced that it will pivot to three days this year, as a mark of respect for Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II.

As such, the event will take place as scheduled on Saturday 17, Sunday 18 and Tuesday 20 September, closing on Monday 19 for Her Majesty's funeral.

However, the impact on the show itself will be minimal, as key events from Monday's program – namely The Pro Masterclass (business session), Super Stage sessions (Kaylee Greer and Roberto Valenzuela) and the photo walk led by Dan Rubin – have been moved to Tuesday.

The Photography Show & The Video Show will still welcome over 250 of the biggest and best brands in the industry, including Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm and OM System, with over 350 talks and demonstrations taking place from the likes of Cristina Mittermeier, Roberto Valenzuela, Colin Prior and Jack Harries.

The event will also showcase the latest cameras, lenses, bags, printers, filters, film, software and all manner of photo and video equipment – including the likes of the Hasselblad X2D (opens in new tab) and Fujifilm X-H2 (opens in new tab), making their public debut after being announced just last week.

"We keep saying it but we really have got something on for everyone, whether their passion is photography, filmmaking or content creation," said Ruth Folkard, event director at organizer Future Publishing Ltd.

"It’s going to be a packed three days and we’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone to the NEC. We’d like to thank our exhibitors, speakers and visitors for their continued support."

For full details on the affected talks and sessions, along with procedures for transferring tickets and information for those unable to attend, visit the event's official FAQ page (opens in new tab).

Opening hours for the show are as follows:

10:00 - 17:00 – Saturday, 17 September

10:00 - 17:00 – Sunday, 18 September

10:00 - 17:00 – Tuesday, 20 September

