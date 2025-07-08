Photo London moves venue for the first time in a decade
Tradition meets innovation as Photo London enters its second decade at Olympia
After a decade at Somerset House, Photo London, arguably the UK’s premier fair for photography collectors, is turning the page on a new chapter, with its 2026 edition set to take place at Olympia, Kensington’s newly redeveloped cultural hub.
The move signals a bold shift for the fair. While Somerset House has been a stunning and atmospheric backdrop, it hasn’t always been the easiest venue to navigate. This year’s fair, though rich with exceptional exhibitions, photography books, and standout talks, often felt cramped, particularly in its tighter rooms and passageways, where large crowds made for tricky circulation.
In contrast, Olympia offers something quite different. Currently undergoing a £1.3 billion transformation, the venue promises to be a major cultural destination, with its historic National Hall providing expansive space beneath its soaring canopy. This means more room not only for galleries but also for Photo London’s increasingly popular talks and public programs.
In many ways, this shift positions Photo London to join the ranks of top-tier photography events like Paris Photo, which is famously held in the Grand Palais on the Champs-Élysées – another grand, historic venue that’s been adapted for modern use.
The parallels are hard to ignore. Both fairs now share a focus on heritage blended with innovation, situated in architectural icons tailored to accommodate large-scale exhibitions with ease and elegance.
If Olympia delivers on its promise, this could mark a transformative moment for Photo London, allowing it to expand its ambitions and cement its place further on the global photography fair circuit.
The fair’s founders, Michael Benson and Fariba Farshad, framed the move as the natural next step in their "tradition for innovation and cultural leadership."
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Director Sophie Parker added, "From outstanding gallery presentations to thought-provoking exhibitions and vibrant conversations, Photo London is the best place to explore the past, present and future of photography. The move to Olympia offers an expanded platform to showcase photography in a setting that embodies both tradition and modernity."
Olympia’s "cross-cultural profile" will open up new synergies with other creative industries, while offering visitors a more seamless and unified experience.
Kalum is a photographer, filmmaker, creative director, and writer with over 10 years of experience in visual storytelling. With a strong focus on photography books, curation, and photo editing, he blends a deep understanding of both contemporary and historical works.
Alongside his creative projects, Kalum writes about photography and filmmaking, interviewing industry professionals, showcasing emerging talent, and offering in-depth analyses of the art form. His work highlights the power of visual storytelling, fostering an appreciation for the impact of photography.
