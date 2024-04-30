The camera you can't buy is now even better! First firmware for Fujifilm X100VI

By Kalum Carter
published

The Fujifilm X100VI just got its first ever firmware update. What's new, on the camera that's so hot you can't actually buy one?

best compact cameras Fujifilm X100V
(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm has been rolling out fresh firmware across its mirrorless cameras – and it hasn't neglected its newest and most sought after product. 

The Fujifilm X100VI is the most popular release of the year so far, making getting hold of one a huge struggle. Considered by many to be the best compact camera on the market, the X100VI has been extremely popular with street photographers, travel photographers, and content creators for its compact size yet powerful performance. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles