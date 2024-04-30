The camera you can't buy is now even better! First firmware for Fujifilm X100VI

Fujifilm has been rolling out fresh firmware across its mirrorless cameras – and it hasn't neglected its newest and most sought after product.

The Fujifilm X100VI is the most popular release of the year so far, making getting hold of one a huge struggle. Considered by many to be the best compact camera on the market, the X100VI has been extremely popular with street photographers, travel photographers, and content creators for its compact size yet powerful performance.

Due to it being such a recent release, the X100VI isn't benefiting from updates quite as extensive as those seen on cameras like the X-H2S and X-T5 – but there are some useful fixes and additions. The notes can be found below:

Fujifilm X100VI (Ver.1.10)

Supports camera linkage enhanced in Fujifilm XApp Ver. 2.1.0 or later.

• RAW image transfer to Fujifilm XApp is now supported.

• Once Fujifilm XApp connects to the camera, you can shoot and control the camera with smartphone even if the camera is turned off by “Auto Power Off” mode setting.

• You can browse and transfer images to the camera with Fujifilm XApp even while the camera is turned off.

Fixed a problem in which AF focusing accuracy and distance display varied.

Wi-Fi connection performance is improved, so that the usability for the communication functions becomes more comfortable, such as Frame.io.

A firmware bug is fixed that the area settings in some regions are not automatically updated when connecting the camera to the Fujifilm XApp to synchronize time.

Other minor bugs are fixed.

The Fujifilm X100VI at The Photography & Video Show 2024 (Image credit: Future)

Although a short firmware update, the X100VI is brand new to the market so does not need significant changes or improved features. However, quick fixes – especially to AF – are always very welcome.

Fujifilm has been developing the XApp, and its recent update has made it a must-have companion. It acts almost as a central hub where you can control, manage and monitor Fujifilm cameras, and the new update enables X100VI users to transfer RAW files, browse and transfer images all from the app – even while the camera is off. This is a particularly useful feature when working on the move, such as street and travel photography, which is the bread and butter of many Fujfilm users.

Information on how to download the firmware update, a guide can be found on the download page.

