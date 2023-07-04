The camera sales rollercoaster is crazy, but amazing May was driven by the high-end

There has been some serious concern in recent years over the declining number of camera sales. Clearly, a significant factor has been the rise to dominance of camera phones, which many opt to shoot with primarily. However, promising statistics between May 2022 and May 2023 show an 11% increase in digital camera sales – and a lot of that positive activity in interchangeable lens cameras.

Since the start of 2023, there has been a gradual increase in the shipment of digital cameras from just 262,228 units shipped in January compared to 548,242 units in May 2023 representing a 117% increase. Interchangeable lens cameras are the main reason for the increase which is no surprise considering the release of the Fujifilm X-T5 in November 2022 (which took a while to actually ship), the Panasonic Lumix S5 Mark II in January 2023 and the Canon EOS R8 and EOS R50 in February 2023.

Overall camera sales; 2021: purple dotted, 2022: black, 2023: orange – CIPA (Image credit: CIPA)

Results from CIPA (Camera and Imaging Product Association) show a rise in integrated lens cameras (those with lenses built-in) in the last two months, but it is only keeping pace with last year's pre-summer rise and is still behind 2021. With Sony releasing not one, but two vlogging-focussed cameras (the ZV-E1 and the ZV-1 II) within the space of a few months, plus Canon’s first vlogging-centric camera (the Powershot V10 in early May) we are seeing a shift to people buying a dedicated camera for vlogging and filmmaking rather than just relying on phones.

CIPA, incidentally, is a Japanese trade association, so the figures give a good idea of what's going on but miss out a lot of devices too.

Perhaps the reason for the steady increase in camera shipment is partly due to the fact people have more need for them now – during 2021 and 2022, many camera brands were still struggling with the repercussions of the pandemic. There was a worldwide parts shortage leading to delays for many new cameras releases such as the Nikon Z8 and Canon EOS R6 Mark II.

Cameras with built-in lens sales; 2021: purple dotted, 2022: black, 2023: orange – CIPA (Image credit: CIPA)

Even if digital camera shipments continue to increase throughout 2023, based on previous years' results we can expect there to be a drop in shipments as November and December approach. While people may have spare cash to spend on new camera equipment through Spring and Summer, the Christmas sales period is often slow for actual camera sales while more affordable kit such as the Fujifilm Instax series and camera accessories generally sell better than professional cameras and ethe best camera for beginners.

Interchangeable lens camera sales; 2021: purple dotted, 2022: black, 2023: orange – CIPA (Image credit: CIPA)

These stats are still a long way behind the number of cameras being shipped over a decade ago – in 2010 for example 121 million units were sold according to LensVid – but the uptick, especially in the quality products, shows hope at the end of a period of uncertainty for many camera manufacturers.

