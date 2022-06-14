The best lens deals at B&H could save you up to $450

If you're looking for some fantastic lens deals for your camera or video setup then B&H (opens in new tab) currently have some fantastic mouth-watering lens deals that simply can't be ignored. So if you're a Nikon, Canon, or a Sony shooter B&H has you covered for your next upgrade or back-up.

As always we have selected some of the best deals below, but that doesn't mean these are the best deals for everyone. We highly recommend taking a look at the list below and then taking a deeper dive in the B&H lens specials list to make sure that you're not missing out!

Nikon 200-500mm f/5.6E| was $1,396.95 |now $1,056.95

SAVE $340 This versatile telephoto-zoom features a constant f/5.6 aperture throughout the zoom range, and offers flexibility while shooting for stills or video, thanks to that vast zoom range. At this price it is a steal.

Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 (Canon EF)| was $1089 |now $899

SAVE $190 Offering an impressively versatile range with a portable form factor this telephoto-zoom lens offers great reach without having to get too close to the action, perfect for bird, wildlife or sports photography or filmmakers.

Nikon 500mm f/5.6E | was $3,596.95 |now $3,296.95

SAVE $300 This pro prime in its hand-holdable form factor benefits from Nikon's latest nanocrystal and super integrated coatings resulting in maximum image quality on far-reaching subjects making this lens the perfect choice for sports, birds and wildlife

Canon RF 100mm f/2.8| was $1399 |now $1,299

SAVE $100 Engineered specifically for full-frame EOS R-series cameras, the RF 100mm f/2.8 L Macro IS USM Lens from Canon combines a medium-telephoto field of view with a sleek design and close-focusing performance. Designed for close-up imagery, this autofocus lens is an ideal choice for portraits and macro subjects.

Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E| was $2,346.95 |now $1,896.95

SAVE $450 Spanning a versatile range of longer-than-normal focal lengths, this 70-200mm features an extremely versatile zoom range and constant f/2.8 aperture thought-out, making it the best lens low-light situations.

Sony 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3| was $1,998 |now $1,898

SAVE $100 Spanning a versatile telephoto range, the FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS from Sony is a flexible zoom perfectly suited for nature, wildlife, and sports applications for both stills and video.

With these amazing lens deals from B&H you can save yourself a fortune on your next latest and greatest lens purchase or simply snag up another backup and save yourself a heap of cash all the way up to $450!

