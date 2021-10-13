Tamron warns customers to expect delays on its three latest lens releases

The release date of the Tamron 18-300mm f/2.5-6.3, the Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 and the Tamron 28-75 f/2.8 are expected to be delayed due to high demand. Tamron has released a statement thanking customers for their continued support and promising to do its utmost to deliver them as soon as possible.

Originally scheduled to be released on 28 October, there has been no word on when we could now expect the Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD, the Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III G2 and the Tamron 18-300mm f/2.5-6.3 Di III A VC VXD.

According to a statement released on the Tamron website, even customers who have pre-ordered the lens are likely to experience delays. Tamron is struggling to keep up with production as orders exceeded its expectations. This comes as no surprise, since many camera and lens manufacturers have struggled to keep to launch dates over the last year due to high demand, parts shortage and shipping issues.

In September, specs were leaked for the two full-frame lenses for Sony. The Tamron 35-150mm is said to weigh a whopping 1165g but it clearly hasn't put people off pre-ordering it. Its massive zoom range makes it incredibly versatile – perfect for shooting anything from interiors to portraits to fashion and landscapes.

It has now been announced that the Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III G2 (which is an updated version of the Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD) will have a new optical construction to enhance performance. Tamron's VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor focus mechanism will also deliver faster, more precise AF and the new build design will improve ergonomics. The 28-75mm offers full-frame Sony users a mid-range zoom at f/2.8 for less than $899/£849 which is very appealing considering the Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 G Master lens will set you back a hefty $2446/£1799/AU$3336.

The Tamron 18-300mm f/2.5-6.3 Di III A VC VXD which will be available for Sony E and Fujifilm X mount is equivalent to a 27-450mm lens on a full-frame sensor. The wide-angle end will make it a perfect choice for shooting landscapes and architecture while the telephoto lens will be ideal for wildlife photography.

All of the above lenses are now available to pre-order from most good retailers but it’s worth remembering that there is already a queue of people waiting to get their hands on theirs. The sooner you get your pre-order in, the sooner you will get your lens.

