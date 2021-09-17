Specs leaked for two Tamron lenses for Sony full-frame cameras due in October

New information has recently been leaked about two upcoming Tamron lenses for Sony full-frame cameras. The Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 and the 28-75mm f/2.8 G2 are due to be released on October 28th and this is what we know so far...

The Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD is the world's first wide-angle to telephoto zoom lens for Sony E mount. With such a versatile zoom range, it could be used for capturing anything from breathtaking landscapes, to stunning portraits and impressive interiors. At 35mm on the wide-angle end and 150mm on the telephoto end, it could potentially be the perfect lens for traveling, as you would almost never have to stop to switch lenses.

The minimum focusing distance is 0.33m when shooting at 35mm and it has a maximum magnification ratio of 1:5:7, so you can get pretty close to your subject. Despite having a variable aperture, the difference between the wide-angle and telephoto end is only one f/ stop.

Like most newer Tamron lenses, it has a striped rubber grip for easy handling, a smooth focus and zoom ring, a shiny, black exterior and is moisture-resistant. At 1,165g it certainly isn’t a light lens but at least it’s versatile so you don’t really need anything else. It has an 82mm filter thread, is 158mm long and is made up of 21 elements in 15 groups.

The second lens due to be released on October 28th is an updated version of the current 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2. Tamron claims that “high definitions and spectacular image quality” are the areas in which it has advanced from the mark I according to Photo Rumors. It’s expected to be a similar size to its predecessor but with improved ergonomics for even easier operation.

This fast mid-range zoom has a wide aperture of f/2.8 all the way through and Low Dispersion and Glass Molded Aspherical lens elements to minimize optical aberrations. The minimum focusing distance has also been improved at just 0.18m at 28mm and 0.38m at the telephoto end.

There has been an improvement in focusing speed with the mark I and Tamron claim it’s almost twice as fast as in the first generation. It’s equipped with Tamron’s VXD 1 linear motor focus mechanism which is very responsible and operates at high speeds with great precision. The drive motor is designed to be quiet so that it won’t be detected when recording, making it a great lens option for videographers.

These lenses are good news for full-frame Sony users, but there’s currently no word on whether Tamron will also make them to fit other lens mounts. There has still been no indication of price, so we will have to wait until the official launch to find that out.

