Tamron confirms three new lenses for Sony and Fujifilm, with dates and prices

A new Tamron 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD arrives for full frame Sony E-mount cameras, and the company also launches an updated 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 standard zoom for Sony. Perhaps the biggest news, though, is the arrival of the Tamron 18-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD for Fujifilm X-mount cameras – Tamron's first ever Fujifilm fit lens, and also the first superzoom lens for that camera.

Tamron's really ramping up its mirrorless camera lens range, and these two latest additions for Sony's full frame E-mount cameras offer very cost-effective alternatives to Sony's own lenses. The 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD is, Tamron says, the world's first F/2 mirrorless zoom lens. This does drop to F2.8 at full zoom, but it's still a very impressive maximum aperture for a lens with this zoom range.

The 18-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD for Fujifilm X-mount is very interesting indeed. It clearly leverages Tamron's expertise in superzoom lenses, and it's very competitively priced as a potential all-in-one travel lens for Fujifilm users who previously only had Fujifilm's own much shorter XF18-135mmF3.5-5.6 R lens.

Tamron 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD

The Tamron 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD has an unusual focal range that lies somewhere between a standard zoom and a short telephoto zoom. At the short end of the zoom range it offers a 35mm angle of view, which is a semi-wide angle of view, while at full zoom it's a short telephoto. You only get the F2 maximum aperture at 35mm, but even though this drops to F2.8 at 150mm, that's still an impressive maximum aperture for that focal length.

It incorporates Tamron's VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor focus mechanism for "very high-speed and high-precision autofocus", and the design includes four LD (Low Dispersion) and three GM (Glass Molded Aspherical) lens elements. Tamron claims consistently high image quality to the edges of the frame and reduced onion ring bokeh (concentric circles) when shooting at wide apertures.

Other features include close-focusing capability with a minimum focus distance of 0.33m (at the wide end) and moisture-resistant design with fluorine coating to repel water, and is supplied with a lens hood.

Tamron says the 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD will be available from October 28 at around. $1899/£1599.99.

Tamron 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2

The 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 is an updated version of Tamron's existing 28-75mm F2.8 lens for full frame Sony E-mount cameras. It offers a slightly longer set of focal lengths than Sony's own 24-70mm F2.8 G Master lens, but the Tamron is smaller and considerably cheaper, despite offering the same constant F2.8 maximum aperture.

This new 28-75mm F2.8 G2 version has a new optical construction to enhance performance and match the resolution of the latest mirrorless cameras. Tamron’s VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor focus mechanism brings faster AF and greater precision, and a new design is aimed at improving operation and ergonomics.

The Tamron 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 will be available from October 28th at a price of around $899/£849.

Tamron 18-300 mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD for X-mount

Also scheduled for availability from October 28th, the Tamron 18-300 mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD is the first ever superzoom lens for Fujifilm X-mount cameras, its 16.6x zoom range dwarfing the 7.5x range of the Fujinon XF18-135mmF3.5-5.6 R, its closest rival.

The 18-300 mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD offers an equivalent focal range of 27mm to 450mm in full-frame terms, from wide-angle to near super-telephoto magnification. It uses Tamron’s VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor focus and has a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2 for close-ups – together with Tamron's VC (Vibration Compensation) mechanism. This will be especially useful on Fujifilm cameras which don't have in-body stabilization.

Like the two new Sony-fit lenses above, this one should be available from October 28th, though Tamron does warn that this may be affected by ongoing global conditions. The price will be $699/£679.99.

