Tamron is developing a new 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD for Nikon Z mount

The Tamron 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD is not itself new since it’s already available in the Sony FE mount, but what is new is that Tamron is broadening its scope to bring in Nikon Z users.

Until now, Tamron’s Di III RXD lenses have been targeted at Sony users, but the release of a 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD Z mount version will offer an affordable telephoto option to owners of the Nikon Z5 and Z6 II, filling a huge gap in the full frame Nikon Z line-up. Nikon’s own telephotos are more expensive pro-spec constant aperture designs that might appeal to owners of higher end Nikons like the Z7 II and Z9 but remain expensive options.

The new Tamron is also an interesting option for Nikon’s APS-C Z-mount models, including the Nikon Z50, Z fc and Z30. On these cameras it will offer an equivalent focal range of 105-450mm, make it a pretty powerful long-range telephoto. However, Nikon does already make the NIKKOR Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR for these cameras at a lower price.

Tamron 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD key features

The Tamron 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD is claimed to be the “world’s smallest and lightest telephoto zoom for full-frame mirrorless cameras” (lenses capable of 300mm).

It has what Tamron describes as a “moisture resistant” construction, BBAR (Broad Band Anti-Reflection) coating and works with Tamron’s Lens Utility software.

Tamron has a long history of affordable telephotos in the DSLR market, but this one is designed specification for mirrorless cameras, with a length of 150mm (5.9 inches) and a weight of 581g (20.5 oz).

The optical design includes 15 elements in 10 groups, with one LD (Low Dispersion) element. The RXD AF actuator promises speed, accuracy and very quiet operation.

Tamron is promising the new lens will arrive “this Fall” and has not yet revealed any pricing information, though the Sony FE 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD version of this lens currently sells for $499/£529 (about AU$718).