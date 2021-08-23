Specs leaked for the rumored Panasonic S 24mm f/1.8

If you've been keen to get your hands on an L–mount wide angle prime lens, then you might be in luck. Rumors of a Panasonic S 24mm f/1.8 are beginning to circulate, signaling that we could see this new wide angle prime soon.

Last year Panasonic announced it would be adding four new primes to its line-up of lenses for full-frame cameras. The Panasonic 50mm f/1.8 and the Panasonic 85mm f/1.8 have already been released – and now it looks as if the Panasonic 24mm f/1.8 is next.

Photo Rumors recently posted the leaked specifications for a Panasonic 24mm f1.8 lens. It's expected to be made up of 12 elements in 11 groups, including three aspherical lenses, one UED lens and three ED lenses. It's also rumored to have a minimum shooting distance of 0.24m and a maximum shooting magnification of x0.15. It's also likely to be 73.6x82mm in size.

Like the Panasonic 50mm f/1.8, it could include a dust and splash-resistant design that enables you to shoot at temperatures down to -10 °C. It’s likely to offer fast, accurate autofocus and smooth aperture changes that are perfect for shooting either video or stills.

It's rumored to weigh 310g, which would make it a perfect lightweight addition to any kit, especially if you prefer to shoot with prime lenses over zooms. Paired with the Panasonic S 50mm f/1.8 and the Panasonic S 85mm f/1.8, the Panasonic S 24mm f/1.8 would be a welcome addition to any photographer’s lens lineup.

There’s been no hint as to what the Panasonic 24mm f/1.8 could cost yet. The original RRP of the Panasonic Lumix S 50mm f/1.8 was £429 and the Panasonic Lumix 85mm f/1.8 was £599. It wouldn't be too far-fetched to guess that the 24mm could be introduced around the same price point.

