Sony Xperia 5 III now in stock: serious power in palm of your hand

For those serious about creating and enjoying mobile content, the frosted glass and blasted metal frame of the Sony Xperia 5 III is packed with technology for photographers, cinephiles, and gamers alike and is now available and is now on sale is the US. Furthermore, as a launch deal, you can get this cellular handset with a free pair of Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-cancelling in-ear headphones if you take advantage of the B&H Photo special offer…

SAVE $198 when purchasing the Sony Xperia 5 III and receive a pair of Sony's noise-cancelling earphones for free. Geared towards those who are serious about photography or filmmaking the Xperia 5 III offers many benefits to the content creator, as well as a phone to can be used as a professional display for cameras in the Sony Alpha line-up.

US DEAL

Taking cues from Sony’s Alpha cameras, the triple rear 12MP lenses and Zeiss optics give you a wide range of imaging capabilities. It is equipped with ultra-wide and wide angle capabilities, as well as dual focal-length (70mm & 105mm) telephoto for close-up shots. Add in subject tracking, SteadyShot 4K video low-light support, and you're still only scratching the surface of what this phone can really do for you.

When gaming and viewing/streaming TV and movies, the 6.1" 21:9 CinemaWide HDR OLED 120Hz display gives you a smooth and wide canvas to view more of your content in stunning quality. Actually, Creator Mode allows the Xperia 5 III to achieve color accuracy to view content as creators intended. Gamers will enjoy the 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch scanning rate for fast-paced action, as well as offering immersive Dolby Atmos audio support and the ability to easily capture and share impressive gaming achievements.

All of this and more is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip and 8GB of RAM. Featuring 128GB of storage space with support for microSD cards up to 1TB, there's plenty of storage space for your apps, images, and videos.

The Sony XPERIA 5 III also offers Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS), which allows you to lower your mobile costs when traveling while staying connected. Once your SIM cards are installed, you’re able to receive phone calls and text messages from either without needing to manually choose which one is active. When you want to make a call or send an SMS message, you can select the correct SIM card.

Sony Alpha-Inspired Interface

Inspired by Sony’s Alpha cameras, Sony equipped the Xperia 5 III with a similar interface that's capable of a variety of automatic settings and manual controls, such as RAW shooting, Manual mode, and Basic mode. With Manual mode, you can adjust the ISO, shutter speed, white balance, and more making this a cinematic tool in your pocket. In Basic mode, you get a touch shutter button and the ability to alter portrait orientation, Bokeh effect, panorama, and more.

If you own any of the Sony Alpha cameras, you can utilize the Xperia 5 III as a secondary display or as a remote to adjust camera settings, such as fine-tuning white balance or calibrating color temperature to D50 or D55, and take photos wirelessly using the Imaging Edge Mobile app - always handy to have another screen that is always one you, something that we would like to see more integration of in the future.

Powered by CineAlta, this mode provides a specially calibrated D65 white point and references the color reproduction of professional Sony monitors to deliver precise color accuracy for your content. This mode can be set as the default for your content viewing apps, so your TV and movies are always viewed as the creator intended.

Equipped with many video features, the Sony Xperia 5 III also has additional photography features that include:

Enjoy fast autofocus on all 3 rear cameras with Dual PDAF sensors, even at extended focal lengths

Calibrated Zeiss optics with Zeiss T* coating for better image rendering and contrast by reducing reflections

Real-time Eye AF for humans and animals, even if one eye is covered or the subject is moving

Dedicated embossed shutter button to mimic a professional camera

AI super resolution zoom helps to deliver better detail and definition to zoomed in shots

Optical SteadyShot with FlawlessEye which combines AI and the image sensor to stabilize video for shake-free results

Making Sony phones a good option if you are the type of user you likes to use a single eco-system or enjoys the benefit of having a device be more than just a phone or a monitor.

