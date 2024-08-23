Sony doubles its mirrorless camera market share over Canon in Japan

Is there a new king of cameras? Sony continues its upward trajectory, taking half the overall market share of mirrorless cameras sold last month in Japan

The latest sales data for mirrorless cameras are in from Japan, and for the second consecutive month, it's Sony on top of the pile with the largest market share – although this month it has increased its lead even further, doubling its market share over its nearest rival Canon.

According to BCN Rankings, which takes reported sales from around 40% of Japanese camera retailers – in July 2024 Sony commanded 49.7% of the mirrorless camera market versus Canon's 20.2%. Bringing up the rear is Nikon with 12.6%, and Fujifilm, Panasonic, OM, and others fighting it out for the remainder.

