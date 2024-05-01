Sony slashes the price of best-selling A7 III full-frame mirrorless camera

We love the Sony A7 III. The new Sony A7 IV is great too, of course, but that's a more advanced and a much more expensive camera. The Sony A7 III, meanwhile, continues to be a more affordable full-frame mirrorless camera, but still offers 4K video, in-body stabilization, and 10fps continuous shooting.

The headline news, though, is that this camera is currently on offer at Wex Photo for the lowest UK price we've ever seen at just £1,199 – thanks to £300 cashback from Sony.

That price is for the body only, but Park Cameras also has a great deal on the Sony A7 III + FE 24-105mm F4 lens combination, that's also in the Sony Spring Cashback promotion – see below!

Sony A7 III | was £1,699 | now £1,199 after cashback

Save £500 including Sony cashback at Wex Designed for photographers and videographers this full frame sensor produces 24.2MP stills and full frame 4K video recording. This deal includes a £300 Sony Cashback offer.

There are some conditions to the Sony Cashback scheme - so it is worth checking out the terms and conditions. One of the key things to note is that not every dealer is part of the promotion (Amazon UK is a notable absentee) - so make sure that the store you buy from is participating (Wex and Park Cameras are). Also, you have to wait before you claim - so there is a bit of delay until you get your discount - so not great if you have cashflow issues!

Sony also has a wide range of cashback discounts on cameras and lenses - see all the offers available at Wex Photo Video.