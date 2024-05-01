Sony slashes the price of best-selling A7 III full-frame mirrorless camera

By Chris George
published

The Sony A7 III is the cheapest it's ever been with this combination of discount and cashback from Wex

Sony A7 III hot deal
(Image credit: Sony)

We love the Sony A7 III. The new Sony A7 IV is great too, of course, but that's a more advanced and a much more expensive camera. The Sony A7 III, meanwhile, continues to be a more affordable full-frame mirrorless camera, but still offers 4K video, in-body stabilization, and 10fps continuous shooting.

The headline news, though, is that this camera is currently on offer at Wex Photo for the lowest UK price we've ever seen at just £1,199 – thanks to £300 cashback from Sony. 

Save £500 including Sony cashback at Wex Designed for photographers and videographers this full frame sensor produces 24.2MP stills and full frame 4K video recording. This deal includes a £300 Sony Cashback offer. 

View Deal
Save £500 with Sony cashback on this brilliant full-frame mirrorless camera and powerful constant aperture standard zoom! 

View Deal

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

