Sony releases firmware update for the FX3 and the FX30 video camera

We reported in January that Sony has big firmware plans for its cinema line of cameras, that will add a host of new updates and features. This major firmware update is scheduled for later in 2024, but in the meantime, Sony has released a smaller update that fixes issues and improves connectivity for the Sony FX3 and FX30.

The Sony cinema line of cameras ranks amongst the best cine cameras on the market and the Sony FX3 and Sony FX30 are fantastic entry points for users new to the format that want a more dedicated video camera than the Sony Alpha range. Coupled with the great Sony E mount lens options, in the right hands, they are powerful storytelling tools that produce image quality approved for Netflix submissions.

Sony FX30 (Image credit: Rod Lawton)

The most recent firmware update is as follows:

Sony FX3 (Ver.5.00) & Sony FX30 (Ver.4.00)

"Benefits and Improvements

• Allows you to upload camera images directly to the Creators' Cloud app

• Enables display of the Wi-Fi signal strength

• Fixes an issue where certain custom key operations may cause a restart

• Fixes an issue where the time may not be retained after a power restart

• Improves the exposure stability when using Extended ISO during movie recordings

• Improves the operational stability of the camera"

Sony Creator's App (Image credit: Sony)

Although this may not be the 'big' scheduled firmware release, it does add some useful features and fixes known issues, improving user experience. In addition, improvements to operational and exposure stability will be a welcome inclusion.

The inclusion of these cameras in Sony's Creator's App will also open up more possibilities, enabling easier sharing of content. The app will also be useful for directly importing LUT files to the camera via a smartphone without the need for a PC or SD card.

The app can also act as a remote when used with a smartphone, which can be extremely convenient for changing settings or tripping the shutter remotely while away from the camera.

The firmware update is available to download now from Sony's website (detailed and linked above). Updating the firmware is simple to do and Sony has a step-by-step illustrated guide that can be found on the download page. After the latest update, further firmware updates can be directly downloaded from the Creator's App - another useful inclusion!

