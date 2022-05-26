Sony A7R V – 9.6K oversampled video, but same 61MP resolution?

A very detailed list of Sony A7R V specifications has been leaked for the highly anticipated full frame mirrorless camera. Key features published in the report include the ability to shoot 8K video at 30 frames per second, including 9.6K oversampling, thanks to a redesigned 61MP sensor.

The proposed specifications for the Sony A7R V are pretty plausible, if a touch disappointing aside from the 8K, with the addition of breathing correction and focus map features, along with 10fps when shooting uncompressed Raw and the same resolution as the Sony A7R IV (opens in new tab).

• Which of the highest resolution cameras is best for you? (opens in new tab)

The Sony A7R V will be the fifth installment in Sony's popular Alpha 7 range of resolution-centric cameras (the "R" in the nomenclature). According to the specifications (opens in new tab) provided to website Photo Rumors, it will feature the Bionz XR processor seen in recent Sony cameras but with new architecture and the latest generation imaging engine.

The new camera will reportedly support 4D Focus, high tracking AF, high-precision AF distance measurements down to EV-4, and 1200 split live view analysis metering. In addition, the specs suggest we can expect an autofocus system with 759 phase detection points (up from 567 in the A7R IV) and 425 contrast detection points (up from 325) that cover "about 92%" of the frame.

With supposed readout speeds twice as fast as its predecessor, the Sony A7R IV (opens in new tab), this model may feature some significant improvements. That said, we reported on speculation last year that the Sony A7R V could have a 102MP sensor (opens in new tab), a rumor that was quickly unheeded and dismissed as unlikely.

Additional previous "leaked" specifications we reported on (opens in new tab) over a year ago for this flagship, also published by Photo Rumors, share some of the same features listed in this new report. So have we really learned anything new? These rumored specs should as always be taken with a pinch of salt though if reliable suggest some interesting new developments in Sony's mirrorless technology.

