Sony A7 IV drops to its LOWEST price EVER in early Black Friday MEGA deal!

The Sony A7 IV is a great all-round camera that is able to produce detailed images from its 33MP CMOS sensor that is capable of producing 4K video at 60p in a compact body, making it the perfect camera for filmmakers and content creators. It has been one of the best full-frame mirrorless cameras around since launch – but we have just spotted that it has dropped again to just £1,699 at Park Cameras, once you have taken the £300 Sony cashback into account. That's a further £30 off yesterday's price - and setting a new low price for this fourth, and latest, generation of the Sony A7 full frame mirrorless line.

Sony A7 IV body | was £2,149|now £1,699

Save £450 including cashback Capable of producing 33MP stills and recording 4K video up to 60p (or 7K via super sampling), the A7 IV is ideal for content creators or filmmakers. The price includes £300 cashback from Sony, that you will have to apply for after purchase. 💰 Also at this price at LCE and Wex Photo



❌ Amazon has the A7 IV for £1,729 using an on-page voucher if you want to avoid the Cashback bureaucracy



Sony A7 IV body + 28-70mm| was £2,349|now £1,859

Save £490 at Amazon with voucher If you want the kit lens as well as the body, this bundle with the Sony FE 28-70mm zoom is also a brilliant deal. Remember to apply the £210 on-page voucher to get this price.



The A7 IV features 15 stops of dynamic range along with a broad ISO sensitivity of 100-51,200, and is capable of 10 frames per second continuous shooting using either the mechanical or electronic shutter.

The Sony A7 IV offers 4K video up to 60p in 10-bit, which is a fantastic tool for any filmmaker or content creator. However, if 4K simply isn't enough for you the A7 IV enables you to oversample your footage to 7K, with impressive sharpness and detail and no recording limit.

Autofocus is extremely fast, with 759 phase-detection AF points and the ability to focus to -4 EV in photo and video modes, giving you the competitive edge when the sun begins to fade.

Along with 5-axis image stabilization, a flip-out 3-inch articulating screen, and the ability to use full HDMI, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an external microphone output make the A7 IV the perfect camera for vlogging while still being able to capture stunning stills.

