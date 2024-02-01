SAVE up to $700 with new Canon price-cuts

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Save some serious money with the latest Canon camera and lens deals

If you're an avid Canon shooter and you're looking for your next best Canon camera or want to upgrade to one of the best Canon RF lenses then you're in luck as B&H has some amazing Canon price cuts that can see you save up to a massive $700 off retail.

While some of the best discounts might still be out of your price range, these price cuts offer some great discounts across all the Canon range from consumer to professional and, as the Ecommerce Editor for Digital Camera World, I have scanned all the current discounts and listed the best ones below that I think provide the best discount across the Canon camera and lens range, but make sure to check out all the Canon Specials to see what bargains are out there!

Canon R50 + 18-45mm + 55-120mm|was $1,029|now $979 SAVE $50 at B&amp;H

Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8|was $2,399|now $2,199 SAVE $200

Canon EOS R5 C|was $4,299|now $3,599 SAVE $700 at B&amp;H

Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8|was $2,799|now $2,599 SAVE $200 -

Canon EOS R8|was $1,499|now $1,299 SAVE $200

While these are a varied mix of consumer and professional gear, it goes to show that good deals are still out there. Personally, I think the Canon EOS R8 at $1,299 (inc discount) is an amazing camera for the money and would be the perfect for anyone wanting to upgrade to a mirrorless camera and replace their best DSLR

Likewise, the Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8, yes it is $2,599 which is a steep asking price for any of us but the quality of the lens you are getting, and as an ex-professional sports photographer I know how much use you can get out of these lenses, makes the price very tempting! 

