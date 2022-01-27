Save up to $400 on Panasonic GH5 lens bundles from B&H

Those looking to get into cinematography or wanting a compact solution for still and video creation would certainly benefit from these great camera and lens bundles from B&H on the Panasonic GH5, saving you up to $400.

The GH5 from Panasonic provides an outstanding imaging platform for content creators who demand the best video and still photography quality they can get in a single compact camera.

Equipped with a 20.3MP Digital Live MOS it can record 4K video at up to 60p, 10-bit 4:2:2 internal recording with select settings, 1080p video at up to 180p slow-motion, with continuous stills shooting up to 12fps.

The GH5 also features built-in 5-axis sensor stabilization, which can compensate for up to 5 stops of shutter speed – and even works in conjunction with certain lenses to offer even greater stabilization.

The GH5 is an exceptionally popular video camera with many content creators due to its powerful specs and compact size. It's capable of UHD 4K video at up to 60p, along with the ability to record 4:2:2 10-bit files at resolutions up to DCI and UHD 4K at 24/30p – a full-size HDMI port is present on the camera for high-quality output at 4:2:2 10-bit in all settings for use with external monitors and recorders.



For more advanced users, multiple picture styles are available to provide a more gradable image, such as Cinelike V and Cinelike D, as well as an in-camera LUT to make monitoring easier. A 4K Anamorphic mode is also available, which will enable you to record in a proper 4:3 ratio for adjustment in post-production.



The GH5 is designed to be an expandable system, with multiple options available to help improve video recording capabilities. Examples of this are an optional V-Log L upgrade and separately available accessories such as the XLR Microphone Adapter, that provides XLR inputs and physical controls through a hot shoe connection. Users can also use standard microphones and headphones via the 3.5mm input and output jacks.

All this paired with a choice of two lenses. First is the f/2.8 12-35mm, which gives you a versatile 24-70mm full frame equivalent, with constant f/2.8 aperture thought the zoom range – and is also compatible with Dual I.S. for enhanced stabilization.

Alternatively you can opt for the extremely versatile 10-25mm f/1.7, which is a 20-50mm equivalent, characterized by its weather-sealed design, focusing clutch and a stepless, de-clicked aperture ring that makes this the perfect combination to suit video applications.

No matter which lens bundle option you pick, the GH5 is a favorite among independent filmmakers and content creators due to its size to performance ratio and has produced, and will continue to make stunning films.

