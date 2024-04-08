Save $700 on the Canon R5 C: the ultimate hybrid camera with 8K video and 45MP stills

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Save big and shoot MASSIVE with $700 off the 8K video and 45MP photo

Canon EOS R5 C deal
(Image credit: Future)

If you're a keen videographer or want to take the jump in your cinematography career with one of the best hybrid cameras on the market that offers amazing 8K video and huge 45-megapixel images, all in one camera then this is the deal for you!

Currently, you can grab one of the best 8k and 6K cameras on the market, the Canon EOS R5 C with a HUGE $700 now priced at just $3,599 at B&H or Adorama

Canon EOS R5 C|was $4,299|now $3,599 SAVE $700 at B&amp;H

<a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1684244-REG/canon_5077c002_eos_r5_c_full_frame.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Canon EOS R5 C|was $4,299|now $3,599
SAVE $700 at B&H If you're an up-and-coming content creator who wants one camera that can give you amazing 8K video and massive 45MP photos the Canon R5 C is the best hybrid camera out there - now at an even better price!

Price Match |<a href="https://adorama.evyy.net/c/221109/51926/1036?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adorama.com%2Fcar5cb.html" data-link-merchant="adorama.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> Adorama: $3,599

View Deal

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

