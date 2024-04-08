Save $700 on the Canon R5 C: the ultimate hybrid camera with 8K video and 45MP stills

If you're a keen videographer or want to take the jump in your cinematography career with one of the best hybrid cameras on the market that offers amazing 8K video and huge 45-megapixel images, all in one camera then this is the deal for you!
Currently, you can grab one of the best 8k and 6K cameras on the market, the Canon EOS R5 C with a HUGE $700 now priced at just $3,599 at B&H or Adorama
<a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1684244-REG/canon_5077c002_eos_r5_c_full_frame.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Canon EOS R5 C|
was $4,299|now $3,599
SAVE $700 at B&H If you're an up-and-coming content creator who wants one camera that can give you amazing 8K video and massive 45MP photos the Canon R5 C is the best hybrid camera out there - now at an even better price!
Price Match |<a href="https://adorama.evyy.net/c/221109/51926/1036?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adorama.com%2Fcar5cb.html" data-link-merchant="adorama.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> Adorama: $3,599