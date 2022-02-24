Save an incredible $350 on this Angelbird 2TB CFexpress B card at B&H

Upgrade your storage and record for longer with this Angelbird 2TB CFexpress B card, now with an amazing $350 saving

Angelbird 2TB CFexpress type B
For those looking to take advantage of more storage and being able to record for longer without switching cards, you can now save $350 on an Angelbird 2TB AV Pro CFexpress 2.0 Type B Memory Card from B&H. 

Angelbird 2TB CFexpress |was $899|now $549
SAVE $350 Designed for RAW sports photography with fast burst rates, and to record video from 4K all the way to 8K, this is a fantastic deal on a huge amount of storage.
This CFexpress memory card from Angelbird is designed to deliver reliable performance that can handle RAW shooting and continuous frames per second photography. It's also as well as professionally cinematography, with the ability to record RAW 4K, 6K, or 8K from cinema cameras such as the Canon EOS R5 C or professional cameras like the Nikon Z9

• Read more: Best CFexpress cards

With a capacity of 2TB and a PCIe 3.0 x2 bus, this card can deliver maximum read speeds of 1700 MB/s, maximum write speeds of 1500 MB/s, sustained read speeds of 1000 MB/s, and sustained write speeds of 1000 MB/s. 

It is compatible with devices that support the CFexpress 2.0 Type B standard, such as the Panasonic Lumix GH6, Canon EOS R5Canon EOS-1D X Mark IIINikon Z6 IINikon Z7 IIPanasonic S1 and Panasonic S1R. The AV Pro series has also been engineered with protection against shock, dust, water, temperature extremes, x-rays, and has an MTBF (Mean Time Between Failures) rating of 2.4 million hours. 

Also, included is lifetime data protection and an activation code for the full limited three-year warranty, meaning this card will last longer than some of your most precious camera gear and will evolve with your photography or cinematography.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally, specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA , The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in-between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his Film & Digital photography.

