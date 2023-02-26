Samyang to launch 75mm f/1.8 AF lens for Fujifilm X mount this week

Samyang is to release its second autofocus lens for the Fujifilm X-mount mirrorless system this week. The 75mm f/1.8 X is currently being teased on social media by the Korean manufacturer in silhouetted form. But we know the lens's identity, as it was spotted on its Japanese distributor's stand at the CP+ 2023 show which ended this weekend, but French website Phototrend (opens in new tab).

Samyang released its first lens for the Fujifilm APS-C sensor system at the end of 2021 - the Samyang AF 12mm f/2 at the end of 2021. And as usual with Samyang lenses, this is being sold under the Rokinon brand in North America.

The new Samyang 75mm f/1.8 X, however, seems to be a completely new design for the system, in that it doesn't look currently available in any other mount. As it is not made for full-frame sensors, it is very obviously different from the existing Sony-mount Samyang AF 75mm f/1.8 FE.

Teaser for the Samyang announcement this week (Image credit: Samyang)

The Fujifilm version will have an equivalent focal length of 112.5mm, due to the 1.5x crop factor used by the X-mount camera range.

The French website did not have any of the specifications of the lens, other than the front filter thread is 62mm. However, it remarks that the weight of the lens is very similar to that of the Sony full-frame version (which weighs 230g).

We will bring you full details as they are released

