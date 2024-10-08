Retro Nikon Zf price plummets during Prime Day camera sale

The Nikon Zf is at the top of my Nikon wishlist and with its price plummeting to just £1,612 during Amazon’s two-day Big Deal Days camera deals event, I'm sorely tempted...

It doesn't matter whether you have a Nikon Z8 and Z9 or you're a Sony or Canon stalwart, the Nikon Zf is one of those rare cameras that's just devilishly appealing. It's not hard to work out why, either. It inherited its good looks from the legendary Nikon FM2, one of the most gorgeous SLR cameras ever made.

The Nikon Zf is built around a 24.5-MP full-frame sensor, which immediately sets it apart from the APS-C Fujifilm and MFT OM Systems retro-mirrorless offerings. When I reviewed the camera for N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, I was immediately taken aback by the authentic retro feel of the robust precision-milled brass mechanical dials, present on the top plate. And if that wasn't authentic enough, they'll patina with age.

Pair this svelt body with the special, retro edition of the Nikon Z 40mm f/2 and you'd be forgiven for thinking it a real film camera from yesteryear. But beneath that robust body and eye-popping leatherette, you'll find cutting-edge mod cons.

It borrows autofocus tech from the flagship Nikon Z9 and can focus in low light down to an impressive -10EV. It boasts in-body image stabilization that can compensate for up to 8 stops (with compatible lenses). Houses Nikon's latest EXPEED 7 image processor. And can deliver 4K/60p video footage.

As far as Nikon's mirrorless hierarchy goes, it sits between the Nikon Z6 II and Nikon Z6 III in terms of its specs. That's an awful lot of camera for £1,612.

