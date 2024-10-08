Retro Nikon Zf price plummets during Prime Day camera sale

By
last updated

The Nikon Zf might look retro-chic, but under the hood it's a modern mirrorless powerhouse. And now you can save over £800!

Nikon Zf camera on a tree
The Nikon Zf is the best-looking camera in Nikon's mirrorless line-up (Image credit: Future)

The Nikon Zf is at the top of my Nikon wishlist and with its price plummeting to just £1,612 during Amazon’s two-day Big Deal Days camera deals event, I'm sorely tempted... 

It doesn't matter whether you have a Nikon Z8 and Z9 or you're a Sony or Canon stalwart, the Nikon Zf is one of those rare cameras that's just devilishly appealing. It's not hard to work out why, either. It inherited its good looks from the legendary Nikon FM2, one of the most gorgeous SLR cameras ever made.

Nikon Zf |was £2,499| £1,612 SAVE £887 at Amazon &nbsp;Huge saving off RRPNikon's best-looking mirrorlessNot the best ergonomics

Nikon Zf |was £2,499| £1,612
SAVE £887 at Amazon With retro looks inspired by the legendary Nikon FM2 and Nikon's cutting-edge mirrorless tech beneath the hood, the Zf delivers style and substance.
💰 Huge saving off RRP
✅ Nikon's best-looking mirrorless
Not the best ergonomics

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

Related articles